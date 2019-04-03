Schumacher still in no rush for F1 grid

Apr.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is still in no rush to step up to formula one.

That is despite the fact the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher made his F1 test debut for Ferrari in Bahrain on Tuesday.

Only Max Verstappen was faster in the Red Bull.

When asked if he tried deliberately to be faster than Schumacher, Dutchman Verstappen said: “No, I worked on the programme that was planned by the team.”

On Wednesday, Schumacher will test the Alfa Romeo.

Schumacher is backed strongly by Ferrari, for whom his father won five world championships, and managed by Nicolas Todt, the son of FIA president Jean Todt.

“They’re not bad, are they?” Todt said in Bahrain when asked about Charles Leclerc, another of his drivers, and Schumacher.

Schumacher, though, said despite the tests, and amid Italian press reports that he would make an ideal replacement for struggling Sebastian Vettel, he is in no rush to step up to F1.

“It’s my first season in Formula 2 and I want to go to formula one fully prepared as a driver. Only time will tell when I’m ready, whether it’s next year or another year.

“I prefer to take one step at a time.”

As for Verstappen going quicker on Tuesday, Schumacher said: “He has much more experience than me.

“I am satisfied with my driving and with the confidence that I have gained.”

Also impressed is F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, who worked closely with Schumacher’s father at both Ferrari and Mercedes.

“How disciplined he was in dealing with these sensitive tyres is exceptional for such a young driver,” Brawn told Germany’s Sport Bild.

“I know the same focus, discipline and tunnel vision on the track from his father. Mick is on the right track,” he added.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto agrees: “It’s really fun to work with Mick. He is extremely willing to learn and is totally involved.”



