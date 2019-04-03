Schumacher still in no rush for F1 grid

03/04/2019 Experts not sure Schumacher next F1 sensation Apr.3 (GMM) Two F1 experts are not so sure that Mick Schumacher will be the next sensation to hit the pinnacle of motor sport. The 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
02/04/2019 F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher Apr.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has finally admitted to looking forward to his F1 test debut this week. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old son attracted a huge media scrum in Bahrain […]
08/02/2019 Manager says 2019 Kvyat’s last chance in F1 Feb.8 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is getting his final chance to succeed in formula one. That is the view of the Russian's new manager Nicolas Todt. After being dropped by the Red Bull programme […]
07/02/2019 Leclerc must not be impatient – Todt Feb.7 (GMM) Charles Leclerc's manager says the new Ferrari driver must not be "impatient" in 2019. Replacing Kimi Raikkonen for the new season, many are tipping 21-year-old Frenchman […]
08/03/2019 Ross Brawn backs Mick Schumacher Mar.8 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has won the backing of Liberty Media's F1 sporting boss, Ross Brawn. Brawn was the technical boss at Ferrari during the Italian team's ultra-successful […]
22/01/2019 Nicolas Todt to be Mick Schumacher manager Jan.22 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has signed up a new manager. Previously, the new Ferrari junior driver's career was being handled only by Sabine Kehm, who famously also worked with Mick's […]
05/03/2019 Leclerc will be close to number 1 Vettel – Alesi Mar.5 (GMM) Another former F1 driver says he would bet on Ferrari in 2019. Jean Alesi, who drove for the Maranello team in the 90s, said the signs from the Barcelona tests were very […]
26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]