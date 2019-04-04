Ferrari engine has ‘over 1000hp’ – Schumacher

13/09/2018 Red Bull denies Mick Schumacher rumours Sep.13 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied rumours suggesting Red Bull is set to sign up Mick Schumacher. Schumacher, son of the F1 legend Michael, is suddenly dominating the European F3 […]
30/06/2016 Mick Schumacher ‘not on radar’ – Marko Jun.30 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is not currently interested in signing up Mick Schumacher to Red Bull's famous driver development programme. At the same age of 17, Red Bull […]
03/04/2019 Schumacher still in no rush for F1 grid Apr.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is still in no rush to step up to formula one. That is despite the fact the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher made his F1 test debut for […]
10/02/2017 F1 engines not ready to crack 1000hp – Abiteboul Feb.10 (GMM) F1's 'power unit' era is not quite ready to crack the incredible 1000 horse power barrier. That is the claim of Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul, even though the […]
30/03/2019 Ferrari ‘way faster’ in Bahrain – Bottas Mar.30 (GMM) After a disappointing showing in Australia, Ferrari is back on song in Bahrain. The Italian team spent the two weeks between the opening grands prix of 2019 getting to the […]
17/01/2019 Ferrari admits ‘interest’ in Mick Schumacher Jan.17 (GMM) Ferrari has confirmed its interest in Mick Schumacher. This week, multiple authoritative sources have claimed that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is about to sign […]
25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
02/04/2019 F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher Apr.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has finally admitted to looking forward to his F1 test debut this week. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old son attracted a huge media scrum in Bahrain […]
03/04/2019 Experts not sure Schumacher next F1 sensation Apr.3 (GMM) Two F1 experts are not so sure that Mick Schumacher will be the next sensation to hit the pinnacle of motor sport. The 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, […]