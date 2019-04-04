Schumacher did ‘good job’ in F1 tests – Vettel

Apr.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher did “a good job” when he tested for Ferrari in Bahrain this week.
That is the view of Sebastian Vettel, even if some mischievous members of the Italian media are saying the four-time world champion could be replaced by the younger German.
La Gazzetta dello Sport said the sight of a Schumacher at the wheel of a Ferrari was “a picture of the future”.
Tuttosport added that a Ferrari seat is in 20-year-old Schumacher’s “destiny”. Corriere della Sera added: “His opportunity will come soon, maybe next year.”
Schumacher moved into the cockpit of the Alfa Romeo on Wednesday, and impressed team manager Beat Zehnder, who is old enough to remember when Mick’s father Michael drove for Sauber in Le Mans sports cars.
“I can’t compare them,” he told Blick, “but Mick is already very structured and precise.
“The kid deserves these two test days,” Zehnder added. “Already at his first Formula 2 race here, he proved that he understands the now very important tyre management.”
Even Vettel, who according to Schumacher gave him “tips” for the Ferrari test and was even on hand to oversee the session, admitted that Schumacher had done well.
“He was unlucky with the weather, but he did a good job,” Vettel said.
“I think he had a lot of fun, which you could see from the grin on his face, and that’s the most important thing.”
02/04/2019 F1 tests ‘next step’ on road to grid – Schumacher Apr.2 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has finally admitted to looking forward to his F1 test debut this week. F1 legend Michael Schumacher's 20-year-old son attracted a huge media scrum in Bahrain […]
26/03/2019 Schumacher to also test Ferrari in Bahrain Mar.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to drive not one but two separate formula one cars at the post-Bahrain GP test. Earlier, we reported that the Formula 2 driver and son of F1 legend […]
26/02/2019 Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April Feb.26 (GMM) Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April. Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently […]
29/03/2019 Sainz feels for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain Mar.29 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he feels for Mick Schumacher as the F1 media hype goes into overdrive in Bahrain. A big gathering of press swarmed around the son of F1 legend Michael […]
27/03/2019 Schumacher can handle hype of debut F1 test Mar.27 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he can deal with all the hype surrounding his meteoric rise to formula one. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have now confirmed reports that the 20-year-old son […]
25/03/2019 Schumacher to test Alfa Romeo next week Mar.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's first formula one test will take place next week in Bahrain. We had already reported that the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was first in line for the […]
27/02/2019 Alfa Romeo admits Schumacher could test Feb.27 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Mick Schumacher could test the 2019 Alfa Romeo in April. Earlier, we reported rumours that the former Sauber team could run Michael […]
03/04/2019 Schumacher still in no rush for F1 grid Apr.3 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is still in no rush to step up to formula one. That is despite the fact the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher made his F1 test debut for […]