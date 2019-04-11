Ferrari should have kept Raikkonen – Ecclestone

Apr.11 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone still thinks Ferrari should have kept Kimi Raikkonen in 2019.
A friend of Sebastian Vettel’s, former F1 supremo Ecclestone thinks Finn Raikkonen was a better number 2 driver than Charles Leclerc is.
“I thought Ferrari made a mistake by releasing Kimi,” he told France’s Auto Hebdo.
“He was a good teammate and didn’t create any problems. He knew what he had to do.
“If he was asked to let Sebastian pass, he would. If he was asked to slow down a bit to stop an opponent and help the team, he would.
“I’m not sure Charles is ready for that job,” Ecclestone added.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agrees with Ecclestone that while Leclerc is clearly good, he has created a problem for Ferrari this year.
“Leclerc is a future world champion, he could even do it this year,” he told Auto Bild.
“Ferrari has a moral problem now,” added Wolff.
“On the other hand they have to support their four time champion, but on the other they cannot slow down their super talent, especially as Charles has the emotion on his side after his back luck in Bahrain.
“It may well be that Ferrari want to give back his stolen victory. I would think about it,” he said.
Former F1 driver David Coulthard, meanwhile, tips Vettel to fight back this weekend in China.
“It’s normal for the younger generation to challenge the old guard, but I don’t think Seb is necessarily the old guard,” he said. “He didn’t get the car right in Bahrain.
24/06/2018 Leclerc-Raikkonen rumours heat up in France Jun.24 (GMM) Charles Leclerc seems destined to move into a Ferrari seat for 2019. Speculation is now rife that the Italian team intends to part with 38-year-old Kimi Raikkonen at the end […]
11/10/2018 Abiteboul understands Mercedes team orders Oct.11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul understands why Mercedes has imposed 'team orders' at the tail end of the 2018 world championship. Some think that, given Lewis Hamilton's lead over […]
11/01/2016 Wolff races up Swiss rich list Jan.11 (GMM) Toto Wolff has leapt up the rankings in an annual list of the richest people in Switzerland. Every year, it is the F1 supremo and billionaire Bernie Ecclestone who tops the […]
23/05/2016 Lauda plays down Rosberg-Ferrari rumours May 23 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down rumours Nico Rosberg might be contemplating a switch to Ferrari for 2017. After the Spanish grand prix, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera […]
22/05/2017 Reliability takes hit as teams push limits – Wolff May 22 (GMM) Engine reliability has taken a hit in 2017 as manufacturers push to "the absolute limit". That is the claim of Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, when asked about the obvious fact […]
23/01/2018 Wolff predicts headline after Vettel meeting Jan.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down a friendly meeting on the Austrian ski slopes with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Before German Vettel last year re-signed with Ferrari through 2020, […]
23/04/2015 Lauda wants Hamilton deal by Spanish GP Apr.23 (GMM) Yet another deadline is now looming over the finalisation of Lewis Hamilton's 2016 contract -- Barcelona. "Everything will be fixed by the Spanish grand prix on May 10," […]
05/04/2016 Vettel slams ‘aggregate’ qualifying format Apr.5 (GMM) Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel is once again leading the fierce criticism amid the latest instalment of the 2016 qualifying format debacle. The Ferrari driver did […]