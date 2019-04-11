Sweet-smelling Ferrari ‘not illegal’ – Marko

08/04/2019 Wolff calls Verstappen ‘repeatedly’ – Marko Apr.8 (GMM) Max Verstappen has emerged as a shock contender to switch to Mercedes in 2020. Dr Helmut Marko, the driver manager at Red Bull, has admitted to Auto Bild that Mercedes boss […]
22/02/2019 Red Bull denies Honda engine vibration rumours Feb.22 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has added his denial to speculation Red Bull is struggling with excessive vibration from the 2019 Honda power unit. Actually, team official Marko insists the […]
11/07/2017 Bosses ‘sorry’ about Verstappen problems Jul.11 (GMM) Red Bull chiefs have apologised for Max Verstappen's run of disastrous car reliability in 2017. Amid rumours the Dutchman wants out of his 2018 contract, Verstappen has been […]
21/02/2019 Red Bull ‘ahead of Mercedes’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull appears ready to challenge for the world championship. After the opening three days of 2019 testing, the provisional pecking order is Ferrari in the lead, half a […]
24/03/2018 Red Bull ‘three, four tenths behind’ – Marko Mar.24 (GMM) Heads are scratching as to the true pecking order in 2018. Mercedes went into the Melbourne season opener as the favourite, with most thinking Red Bull and then Ferrari […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
30/06/2015 Red Bull not losing Ricciardo – Horner Jun.30 (GMM) Christian Horner on Tuesday said there is "no risk" Red Bull is set to lose Daniel Ricciardo to Ferrari. Ricciardo, whose frustration with the situation at Red Bull is […]
22/05/2018 F2 driver would refuse Toro Rosso call-up May 22 (GMM) A Formula 2 driver has counted himself out of speculation about the second Toro Rosso seat. With Brendon Hartley struggling for pace in 2018, rumours suggest Red Bull could […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]