Formula E ‘equally important’ to F1 – Zetsche

Apr.15 (GMM) Mercedes sees its new commitment in Formula E as “equally important” to the F1 team.
Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche was in China at the weekend where he watched a third consecutive 1-2 for the ultra-successful works team.
“I was just talking to Toto Wolff about how the motivation is still high after five world championships in a row,” he said.
“Usually people can become more relaxed and lose concentration in this situation, but in our team you will not find a single employee about whom you could say that.”
But next season, Mercedes will also have a full factory team in Formula E.
Asked how being involved in both series is in Mercedes’ best interests, Zetsche said: “For the long-term strategy of Mercedes, formula one and Formula E are equally important.
“There are no guarantees that external circumstances will always be favourable for our company, so if there are areas that can provide us with technological leadership, we must succeed in those areas,” he added.
16/04/2018 Hamilton ‘not in form’ in 2018 – Rosberg Apr.16 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has targeted the 2018 world championship, just as his high-profile teammate Lewis Hamilton begins to struggle. After failing to win in Australia and Bahrain, […]
12/05/2018 Mick Schumacher aims to win F3 title May 12 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he is aiming to win this year's European F3 championship. Last year, the 19-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher finished the […]
16/06/2015 VW says ‘no talks’ about F1 project Jun.16 (GMM) Volkswagen has issued another denial to seemingly constant speculation it might be considering a foray in formula one. VW Group brands including Audi and Porsche, already […]
29/11/2017 Toro Rosso partnership to be ‘more equal’ – Honda Nov.29 (GMM) Honda thinks it will have a "more equal partnership" with Toro Rosso in 2018 after three ill-fated years with McLaren. The Japanese marque's Yusuke Hasegawa admitted this […]
05/06/2018 F1 is ‘core business’ for Mercedes – Wolff Jun.5 (GMM) Toto Wolff has steered Mercedes away from speculation it could join Ferrari in quitting F1. Amid the dispute over the 2021 rules with Liberty Media and the FIA, Ferrari […]
05/10/2015 Andretti warns F1 against revolution Oct.5 (GMM) Mario Andretti has warned formula one against going overboard as it looks to the future. After an intense period of recent soul-searching, the sport collectively agreed to […]
01/02/2017 Rosberg not eyeing Formula E seat Feb.1 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg has denied he could keep his adrenaline flowing by moving into the all-electric series Formula E next year. Mercedes, with whom the 31-year-old […]
29/07/2017 Porsche not ruling out F1 move Jul.29 (GMM) Porsche is not ruling out a move into formula one in the future. The famous German carmaker, as well as Mercedes, made big waves this week by pulling out of Le Mans and DTM […]
11/05/2017 Berger nephew good enough for F1 – Wolff May 11 (GMM) Toto Wolff says there could be a place in formula one for F1 legend Gerhard Berger's nephew. Days ago, as Lucas Auer got off to a good start in the German touring car series […]