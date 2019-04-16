Nothing fundamentally wrong with car – Vettel

02/04/2019 ‘No room for Vettel’ in Ferrari future – press Apr.2 (GMM) Huge pressure is mounting on Sebastian Vettel. Following Charles Leclerc's impressive performance in Bahrain, Ferrari 'number 1' Vettel denied that being overtaken by his […]
02/09/2018 Pole ‘no guarantee’ of 2019 seat – Raikkonen Sep.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's future remains completely unclear, even though he drove his Ferrari to pole at Monza. "Of course if you could choose, the best place is in front of your home […]
17/11/2015 Rosberg, Vettel ‘wake up’ for 2016 attack Nov.17 (GMM) F1 is looking ahead to a more competitive 2016 season starring Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, according to the Italian press. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton dominated this […]
04/09/2018 Vettel mistakes to cost Ferrari title – press Sep.4 (GMM) The Italian press has questioned Sebastian Vettel's ability to win the 2018 world championship for Ferrari. The German has made some mistakes so far this year, including on […]
02/09/2018 Ferrari ‘makes too many mistakes’ – Rosberg Sep.2 (GMM) Ferrari is making "too many mistakes" in its quest for the world championship, according to 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg. Championship contender Sebastian Vettel was […]
29/05/2016 Raikkonen should keep Ferrari seat – source May 29 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen looks set to keep his seat at Ferrari into 2017. That is the claim of arguably the most respected Italian journalist in the paddock, Pino Allievi. "At the […]
27/04/2018 Hamilton not worried about 2018 ‘crisis’ Apr.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not worried about his current performance slump. The reigning world champion hasn't won yet in 2018, causing Jacques Villeneuve to surmise that […]
01/07/2018 Ferrari seat ‘too early’ for Leclerc – Villeneuve Jul.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Ferrari is promoting Charles Leclerc too soon. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Maranello team has signed up the 20-year-old Sauber driver […]
22/01/2019 Vettel says 2019 world title target ‘clear’ Jan.22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says it is "clear" that he wants to win the 2019 world championship. The German has taken a lot of heat in the paddock as he and Ferrari failed to secure […]