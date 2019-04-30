Williams ‘uncontrollable’ in Baku – Kubica

Apr.30 (GMM) Williams’ 2019 car is not only slow, it was also “pretty uncontrollable” in Baku.

That is the view of an increasingly forthright Robert Kubica as the British team’s woes continue this season.

He crashed in qualifying and calls the Mercedes-powered car “very uncomfortable to race in”.

“I almost drove into the wall at the start, because the car was pretty uncontrollable when braking,” said Kubica, who before 2019 had not raced in F1 for eight years due to his permanent arm injury.

“It’s a miracle that I finished the race with so little grip,” he is quoted by Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

“The team has to work hard to solve the problems with this car.”



