Gasly needs ‘a bit of time’ – Horner

05/03/2019 Gasly says Red Bull pressure ‘part of the game’ Mar.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says his goal for 2019 is to develop as a formula one driver. With Daniel Ricciardo having surprised the team with his exit, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said […]
05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
07/02/2019 Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen Feb.7 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is in the "best situation" to have Max Verstappen as his 2019 teammate. This week, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner declared that Verstappen is the […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
10/05/2018 Hamilton, Horner say Vettel 2018 favourite May 10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is not the favourite for the 2018 title. The Mercedes driver took the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel two weeks ago in Baku, but he […]
21/04/2015 Kvyat struggling with pressure – Villeneuve Apr.21 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is struggling to deal with the pressure of driving for Red Bull. That is the claim of the outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. "Last year he did […]
01/04/2019 Boss backs struggling Gasly to improve Apr.1 (GMM) Pierre Gasly's boss has backed the Frenchman to improve. For only his second full season in F1, the Frenchman was drafted onto the Red Bull Racing lineup to replace Daniel […]
01/09/2018 Kvyat in frame for 2019 return – Horner Sep.1 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is back in the running for a seat at Toro Rosso. With Pierre Gasly moving to Red Bull Racing, the energy drink company is looking for a replacement but is so far […]
30/10/2018 Hartley told of 2019 Toro Rosso axe – report Oct.30 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has reportedly been told that he will not be driving for Toro Rosso in 2019. Officials of team owner Red Bull have been warning the New Zealander for some […]