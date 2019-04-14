Gasly needs ‘a bit of time’ – Horner

Apr.14 (GMM) Christian Horner has once again defended Pierre Gasly amid suggestions the Frenchman may lose his Red Bull seat.

Struggling to adjust to his new car after being promoted from Toro Rosso, some are saying the Frenchman’s days will be numbered at the senior team.

But Red Bull team boss Horner told De Telegraaf newspaper: “Let me say that people also have to give Pierre a bit of time.

“He has little experience and the switch from Toro Rosso to Red Bull is a big step for him,” he added.

Gasly qualified sixth in China, although a considerable time margin behind his teammate Max Verstappen.

“I’m fighting with the car,” he is quoted by Auto Hebdo.

“I probably need to change my driving style. My setup is not too different from Max’s but we can see that I am fighting more with the car,” said Gasly.

“I had no problems last year with the Toro Rosso, which is why I need to change my style of driving to get the most out of the car.”



