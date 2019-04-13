Sainz urges Renault to improve reliability

Apr.13 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed Renault’s efforts to improve the reliability of its power unit.

Renault, supplying engines not just to its own works team but also customer McLaren, has taken a big step forward with its 2019 unit.

But works driver Nico Hulkenberg, for instance, had to have not just his combustion engine but also the turbo and MGU-H replaced after Bahrain.

Asked if it’s a “bad symptom” of the performance leap for 2019, McLaren driver Sainz said: “It’s a bad symptom, that’s right, but we have to congratulate Renault on the performance jump.

“We have three or four extra tenths compared to last year and that’s very much appreciated,” he told AS newspaper.

“But if you don’t finish the race, more performance does you no good so hopefully they’ll solve the reliability problems soon and we can start to take advantage of the extra horses,” Sainz added.

The Spaniard admits that the advantage compared to last year’s Renault is about 10kph on the straight.

“Yes, I was tired of competing in F1 with a car that was 10 or 12kph down on the straight and always defending or trying not to be overtaken,” said Sainz.

“Although it has cost us a little reliability, I prefer more power and top speed but a team like Renault should be trying to achieve both.”

Related News

  • 12/06/2017 Sainz ‘sure’ Renault will improve 2017 engine Jun.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has responded to claims Renault will no longer update its engine in 2017. Paddock rumblings in Montreal suggested that amid pressure from customers Red Bull and […]
  • 12/12/2018 McLaren not ‘copying’ Red Bull car – Sainz Dec.12 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has played down claims McLaren is 'copying' Red Bull's chassis concept for 2019. With Red Bull moving to Honda power, some have observed that McLaren will now […]
  • 15/06/2015 Report links Manor with Honda switch Jun.15 (GMM) Backmarker Manor is emerging as the front-runner to become Honda's first F1 customer. The Japanese carmaker returned to F1 in 2015 as the works partner for McLaren, with […]
  • 24/01/2017 Honda aims for top engine makers in 2017 Jan.24 (GMM) Honda is aiming to push towards F1 'power unit' pacesetters Mercedes and Ferrari in 2017. Almost certainly the least impressive performer among its engine manufacturer peers […]
  • 25/03/2019 Sainz hails Renault progress in 2019 Mar.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has hailed the improvement made by McLaren's engine supplier Renault over the winter. After years of struggling with customer Renault power, Red Bull is […]
  • 27/03/2015 Engine customers no fix for Honda troubles Mar.27 (GMM) Adding a customer or two to its roster would not speed up Honda's F1 programme. That is the claim of Yasuhisa Arai, who was asked if the fact Honda is working exclusively […]
  • 26/01/2015 Renault wants to halve gap to Mercedes in 2015 Jan.26 (GMM) Boss Cyril Abiteboul has admitted Renault was about 60 horse power down on dominant 2014 title winners Mercedes last year. "We estimate the gap between our engine and that […]
  • 27/03/2018 Mercedes rivals have no ‘party mode’ – Wurz Mar.27 (GMM) Alex Wurz has weighed into the debate about Mercedes' supposed engine "party mode". After Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying in Melbourne, some said it was because his car […]
  • 25/04/2016 F1 must reconsider ‘power to grip’ ratio – Berger Apr.25 (GMM) F1 needs to turn a revolutionary corner in order to revive the spectacle of the past. That is the view of Gerhard Berger, speaking just a few days before F1's end-of-April […]
  • 05/01/2015 Mercedes set for 50hp engine boost in 2015 – report Jan.5 (GMM) Delaying a start-of-season engine 'freeze' may be nowhere near enough for Mercedes' rivals to catch up in 2015. Although the rule 'loophole' championed by Ferrari and Renault […]