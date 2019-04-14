I remember how to drive – Ricciardo

28/09/2017 Verstappen says he’s faster than Ricciardo Sep.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen thinks he is driving better than his teammate Daniel Ricciardo this year. That is despite the fact the young Dutchman has not scored even half the amount of […]
27/05/2017 Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit May 27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving Red Bull to drive for another F1 team. That is despite the repeated claims of Red Bull officials who say the Australian and his […]
13/02/2019 2019 Renault car ‘still in pieces’ – Abiteboul Feb.13 (GMM) Renault's 2019 car is yet to see light of day. Ostensibly, the French team 'launched' its new single seater on Tuesday, but it was actually the 2018 car with 2019-style […]
03/04/2019 Ricciardo admits struggling with Renault Apr.3 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is struggling to get up to speed at Renault. The Australian left Red Bull to lead the works French team from the cockpit in 2019, but so far […]
11/05/2018 Red Bull not ruling out ‘team orders’ May 11 (GMM) Red Bull is not ruling out using 'team orders' to prevent its drivers from crashing in future. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo apologised to the team at its Milton […]
09/06/2017 Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull is in an upbeat mood as it speeds towards the mid-season point in 2017. The former champions started the season off the pace but recent upgrades have narrowed the […]
23/06/2017 Renault has upgrade in Baku – Ricciardo Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Renault has taken improvements for its 2017 power unit to Baku. The news comes despite Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul saying recently that […]
07/11/2016 No problem with ‘rebel’ Verstappen – Hulkenberg Nov.7 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg says he has little problem with F1's "rebel" Max Verstappen. 19-year-old Dutchman Verstappen is making waves among the sport's rule makers and his fellow […]
16/03/2019 Hulkenberg ‘better’ so far at Renault – Ricciardo Mar.16 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo admits it will be no easy task to fend off Nico Hulkenberg's challenge in 2019. There has been much fanfare about Ricciardo's move from Red Bull, but the […]
05/10/2018 Ricciardo not expecting podium in 2019 Oct.5 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he is unlikely to score even podiums in 2019. The Australian surprised the F1 paddock with his decision to switch from Red Bull to […]