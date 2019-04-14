I remember how to drive – Ricciardo

Apr.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he is being “patient” about getting up to speed in 2019, even if some are wondering if the Australian has lost his mojo.

Many raised their eyebrows when Ricciardo decided to quit Red Bull last year, and they are still raised as the 29-year-old struggles to shine alongside new Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

“I accept the criticism,” he said in China.

“But if you look at another sport like football, someone has three great games and in the next two races he doesn’t score a goal and everyone thinks ‘What happened?’

“When you’re at the highest level in any sport, everyone expects you to be in great shape every day,” Ricciardo added.

“It doesn’t annoy me, I can understand it. But more importantly, I know what to do.

“Sometimes people aren’t as patient, but for me, if I know that I am moving in the right direction, that’s ok. So sometimes you need to be patient,” he said.

“Generally, everything is fine. I’m the same as before — I haven’t forgotten how to drive a car. Yes, I haven’t been on the podium for a while, but I remember how.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

