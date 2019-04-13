Kubica ‘exchanged things’ with teammate Russell

Apr.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is happier at the wheel of his Williams this weekend in China.
In Australia and Bahrain, the Pole – having returned to F1 after an eight year injury break – suspected that his chassis was not the same as his teammate George Russell’s.
“The balance is completely different here but we are still a long way behind,” Kubica told Eleven Sports in Shanghai.
“The gap to the others is still there, but we’ve changed a few things,” he said. “We’ve exchanged a few things with Russell and I think the situation has reversed, but we’ll see how it is for the rest of the weekend.”
However, Kubica said both he and Russell are stuck at the back of the grid for now.
“If within two months we have not done anything to change the situation, it certainly will not happen in the next 12 hours,” he said.
01/04/2019 Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica Apr.1 (GMM) This week's test will be a key moment for Williams. That is the view of Robert Kubica, who is really struggling with the British team on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
29/03/2019 Williams lacking spare parts in Bahrain – Kubica Mar.29 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will stay off the curbs this weekend in Bahrain because Williams does not have enough spare parts. "We cannot afford to break anything," said the […]
21/03/2019 Glock defends Kubica after poor F1 return Mar.21 (GMM) Timo Glock has defended Robert Kubica in the wake of the Pole's disappointing return to F1 in Melbourne. Kubica's comeback after an eight year layoff due to injury was a big […]
29/03/2019 F1 to fix start light visibility problem Mar.29 (GMM) Changes are being made to help drivers at the back of the grid to see the starting lights in Bahrain. In Australia, as an unforeseen consequence of the taller rear wings for […]
16/03/2019 Williams may not qualify in Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Williams may struggle simply to qualify for the 2019 season opener in Australia. France's Auto Hebdo said George Russell and Robert Kubica are precariously close to the 107 […]
21/10/2018 Kubica not waiting long for Williams decision Oct.21 (GMM) Robert Kubica has repeated his claim that he will not wait too long for Williams to make its decision about 2019. Claire Williams has admitted the British team is […]
02/04/2019 ‘Invisible’ Bottas feels ‘zero pressure’ Apr.2 (GMM) Like the roundly-criticised Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas has also denied feeling the pressure in 2019. After a disappointing 2018 season, the Mercedes driver emerged […]
18/03/2019 Kubica does not regret F1 return Mar.18 (GMM) Robert Kubica insists he does not regret returning to formula one. The Pole had a horror weekend in Melbourne, which was his first race since returning from an eight-year […]