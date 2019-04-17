Ferrari working on rear wing fix – Binotto

21/02/2015 Faster rivals have Mercedes’ eyes ‘wide open’ Feb.21 (GMM) A fascinating picture is beginning to emerge from winter testing, as multiple teams threaten to step up and challenge Mercedes. Until now, Ferrari has appeared surprisingly […]
19/02/2015 Rosberg suffering inflamed nerve in neck – report Feb.19 (GMM) Both of Mercedes' race drivers are out of action at present. World champion Lewis Hamilton kicked off the team's four-day test at Barcelona early on Thursday, but had to […]
18/05/2015 Mercedes expecting two-horse race in 2015 May 18 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he always knew 2015 would be a tougher challenge for Mercedes. The German outfit utterly dominated last year, but so far in 2015 Ferrari has put up a fight. […]
11/05/2015 ‘Fuel flow story’ puts Ferrari on back foot May 11 (GMM) The Hamilton versus Rosberg show is back on, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff after the Spanish grand prix. Team chairman Niki Lauda beamed at Barcelona on Sunday as […]
21/06/2017 Hamilton could quit F1 after 2017 Jun.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is not ruling out quitting F1 at the end of the season. When discussing his eventual 'legacy' within the sport in conversation with the FIA magazine Auto, […]
18/05/2016 Rosberg denies finger trouble in Hamilton crash May 18 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he was not to blame for a technical issue that contributed to the crash with Lewis Hamilton last Sunday. After Mercedes team chairman pointed the clear […]
17/11/2016 Haug backs Rosberg to tie up title Nov.17 (GMM) Norbert Haug has backed Nico Rosberg to put the lid on his first world championship next weekend in Abu Dhabi. A third place will seal the 2016 crown for the German, but […]
15/03/2017 Bottas ‘won’t panic’ if Hamilton faster Mar.15 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he "will not panic" if Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton is faster than him early in 2017. Based on Barcelona testing, Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko and […]
12/10/2015 Ferrari admits real focus now on 2016 and beyond Oct.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is still in the hunt, but Ferrari's realistic hopes are now firmly set on a proper title challenge for 2016. Indeed, while Vettel actually overtook Nico […]
13/10/2016 Rosberg has beaten Hamilton ‘in the head’ – Berger Oct.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is now dominating his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in every way. That is the claim of Gerhard Berger, an F1 legend who earlier this year helped to negotiate […]