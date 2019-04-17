Ferrari working on rear wing fix – Binotto

Apr.17 (GMM) Ferrari is already working to fix the issues that have dropped the Italian team behind Mercedes in 2019.

After early signs of promise, Ferrari has been beaten to 1-2 finishes by the reigning champions in all three races so far.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg says Ferrari’s problem is aerodynamic.

“Ferrari have pitched their car in the wrong place aerodynamically,” said the former Mercedes driver.

And current Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton agrees: “We know that Ferrari is over four tenths faster than us on the straights every lap, but they are losing time in the corners.

“I’m curious to see when they change the setup accordingly.”

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says a fix is indeed being worked on.

“A rear wing like the one Mercedes has is coming,” he is quoted by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

It is believed that wing will debut in Barcelona, but the magazine said it may also require Ferrari to re-design its unique front wing as well.

Ferrari has also struggled with some reliability concerns, but Binotto insisted of the team’s priorities: “First comes the laptime, then the reliability.”



