‘No reason’ to sign Verstappen – Wolff

Apr.18 (GMM) Max Verstappen insists he is happy at Red Bull-Honda.

In recent days, rumours have been swirling that the Dutch driver is in talks with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff.

Verstappen, his father Jos, and now Wolff have denied it.

“When I heard that, I had to laugh,” Wolff is quoted by Speed Week.

“I don’t have Max’s number, so calling him would be difficult.

“What Max said is right. I talk to Jos regularly because I consider him a friend. We joke about when we are going to put our toddlers in karts for the first time, but we do not utter a syllable about Max or his contract.

“If we did three 1-2s in a row, there is no need to talk about our drivers. For the period after 2020, we will first talk to Valtteri and Lewis and only then consider other options,” Wolff added.

“From my point of view, there is no reason to change the driver lineup we have currently.”

Also far-fetched is that Verstappen would want to be Lewis Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes.

“Yes, he really won’t stop soon,” Verstappen told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

“I have a contract with Red Bull, that feels good and we have started an interesting project with Honda,” he added.



