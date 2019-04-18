Vasseur wants ‘podiums’ for Alfa Romeo

Apr.18 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is targeting “podiums” for Alfa Romeo.

After the Italian brand linked up with Sauber, the Hinwil based team’s boss said he is aware of the successful history of Alfa Romeo in F1.

“It’s difficult to feel, but there are some external signs that it is the case,” Vasseur told France’s Auto Hebdo.

“We are now attracting more and more partners and are receiving better resumes,” he revealed.

“After we announced the partnership with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2017, the attitude towards our project changed completely.

“Yes it added pressure, but it is a great honour for us,” said Vasseur.

However, he said he is aware that the partnership will not have instant results.

“We know that difficult moments are waiting for us, but we are building something new and we want to again fight for podiums,” said Vasseur.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

