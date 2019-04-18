Vasseur wants ‘podiums’ for Alfa Romeo

19/02/2018 Leclerc relishes F1 debut for ‘Alfa’ Feb.19 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says he is relishing his new role as a works 'Alfa' driver. The reigning Formula 2 champion has been signed up for 2018 by Sauber, the Swiss team now run by […]
12/01/2018 Sauber has ‘brand new project’ for 2018 – Vasseur Jan.12 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur thinks 2018 will be a more competitive year for Sauber. Last year, as the former Renault boss took over at the helm of the Swiss team, Sauber finished dead […]
15/01/2018 Sauber to become Alfa Romeo works team – Vasseur Jan.15 (GMM) Sauber could eventually become a full works Alfa Romeo team. That is the vision of the Swiss team's boss Frederic Vasseur, when asked by France's Auto Hebdo about the new […]
18/02/2019 Peter Sauber to watch Alfa Romeo testing Feb.18 (GMM) Peter Sauber will be on-hand to witness the first day of testing since his name was dropped from the official title of the Swiss based F1 team. Although Sauber Motorsport […]
22/07/2018 Giovinazzi shapes up for Sauber seat Jul.22 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has emerged as the big favourite to drive for Sauber in 2019. The rumour stepped up a notch at Hockenheim, where he drove for the Swiss team in Friday […]
11/01/2019 Arrivabene linked with Sauber role Jan.11 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen thinks Sauber can do "great things" from 2019. The Swiss team took a big step forward last year with its up-to-date Ferrari engine, leadership by Frederic […]
15/12/2017 20 new staff to join Sauber for 2018 Dec.15 (GMM) With its newly signed title sponsor Alfa Romeo, Sauber is already ramping up its bid to end its backmarker status. Auto Motor und Sport reports that the beleaguered Swiss […]
15/08/2018 Vasseur says Sauber progress ‘huge’ in 2018 Aug.15 (GMM) Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur says he is happy with the Swiss team's progress in 2018. Before new investment, a sponsor arrangement with Alfa Romeo and a deal to use […]
26/07/2018 Ferrari move big risk for Leclerc – Vasseur Jul.26 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says he is unsure how Charles Leclerc would adapt to life as a Ferrari driver. Monaco-born Leclerc is clearly one of the most highly rated F1 rookies in […]
13/07/2017 Alfa Romeo may power Haas in F1 – report Jul.13 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one. Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and […]