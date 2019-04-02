Red Bull must ‘quickly’ improve car – Verstappen

21/10/2017 Engine plans key to Verstappen deal – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Max Verstappen has not denied that his new Red Bull contract includes higher pay. Amid obvious interest from Mercedes and Ferrari, the energy drink company announced in […]
28/03/2017 Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull Mar.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017. While some thought the energy drink-owned team was […]
19/03/2019 ‘More power’ coming from Honda ‘soon’ – Marko Mar.19 (GMM) Honda is promising more power, and Red Bull is determined to improve its chassis after the new works pairing impressed at the 2019 season opener in Melbourne. Max […]
02/08/2018 2019 ‘interim year’ for Red Bull-Honda – Horner Aug.2 (GMM) Christian Horner has played down expectations for Red Bull's first year with works Honda power. One of F1's top three teams, the energy drink owned outfit will start using […]
05/04/2016 Amid rumours, Horner backs pressured Kvyat Apr.5 (GMM) Christian Horner has moved to lift the pressure from the shoulders of Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. There is speculation the energy drink company may need to promote the […]
20/10/2017 Verstappen would prefer to avoid top team switch Oct.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen has suggested he would prefer to stay at Red Bull rather than switch to a rival team. The Dutchman remains under contract until 2019, but rumours he is being […]
06/04/2018 Verstappen does not back ‘party mode’ ban Apr.6 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he does not agree that Mercedes' so-called 'party mode' engine setting should be banned. The Dutch driver's Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, has […]