Ferrari ‘not alarmed’ after engine problem – Binotto

Apr.2 (GMM) Ferrari is “not alarmed” even though it has failed to win either of the opening two races of 2019.

That is the view of the fabled Italian team’s new boss Mattia Binotto.

In Australia, Ferrari was simply outclassed by Mercedes, but last weekend in Bahrain it was an engine problem that spoiled Charles Leclerc’s cruise to victory.

Binotto said the problem will be “easily solved” for the future.

“We will need some time for the analysis of the engine at the factory, but we know that it is a problem limited to one element, in this case a cylinder,” he is quoted by La Repubblica.

“What is certain is that we will not change the way we use the engine,” added Binotto, allaying fears that Ferrari will need to ‘turn down’ the engine power from now on.

In fact, he said the repaired power unit will even be used on track in Friday practice in China in a fortnight.

Overall, then, Binotto said he is happy with Ferrari’s current situation.

“What is certain from the weekend is that we were fast, even if that does not mean that this performance will be enough for the rest of the season,” he said.

“We know we have a good package and we are working hard to develop it. We are disappointed with the outcome of the race but the mood is good, the season is long and there are many positives.

“So it was disappointing but we are not alarmed,” Binotto added.



