Ferrari ‘not alarmed’ after engine problem – Binotto

07/04/2016 Vettel’s Bahrain engine cannot be fixed – reports Apr.7 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is down to four power units for the remaining 19 races this year, following his smoky retirement on the parade lap in Bahrain. Earlier, the Ferrari media […]
22/03/2015 Ferrari busy with F1 factory move – report Mar.22 (GMM) Ferrari is moving house. Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reports that, in the week after cementing its new form in Australia as the second force behind Mercedes, the […]
09/11/2017 Giovinazzi not giving up on 2018 F1 ‘dream’ Nov.9 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he still has his eye on the big "dream" of racing in formula one for Ferrari. The Italian actually had a minor role in this year's F1 season, […]
02/04/2019 ‘No room for Vettel’ in Ferrari future – press Apr.2 (GMM) Huge pressure is mounting on Sebastian Vettel. Following Charles Leclerc's impressive performance in Bahrain, Ferrari 'number 1' Vettel denied that being overtaken by his […]
14/04/2016 Allison back to work after wife’s death Apr.14 (GMM) A grieving James Allison will reportedly contribute to Ferrari's bid to win the Chinese grand prix this weekend. Following the sudden death of the Briton's wife Rebecca […]
28/10/2018 Winning ambition ‘not arrogance’ – Leclerc Oct.28 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says Ferrari has prepared him well for life as a race driver with the fabled Maranello team. The highly rated 21-year-old from Monaco started his climb to […]
12/04/2018 Vettel in China with fresh confidence and haircut Apr.12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has arrived in China with more confidence about winning the 2018 world championship. While Mercedes may still have the ultimate edge in terms of pace, the […]
13/04/2015 Alonso not cause of Ferrari slump – press Apr.13 (GMM) Leading members of the Italian media have played down Niki Lauda's suggestion that Fernando Alonso was a real cause of the Ferrari slump. F1 legend and former Ferrari driver […]
30/03/2017 Ferrari to shine in China too – Alesi Mar.30 (GMM) Jean Alesi thinks his former F1 team, the great Maranello marque Ferrari, is finally ready to challenge for the title. The Frenchman, whose only win for the Italian team was […]