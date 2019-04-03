Ricciardo admits struggling with Renault

Apr.3 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is struggling to get up to speed at Renault.

The Australian left Red Bull to lead the works French team from the cockpit in 2019, but so far he is not standing out next to Nico Hulkenberg.

“The car is showing signs of speed, but personally I am still trying to find all of it,” Ricciardo is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

“I need to find more confidence in the car. I’m still not where I want to be with the braking. Let’s say I’m trying to find some more speed in some areas,” he added.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

