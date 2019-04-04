Tiktum not sure if next F1 chance will come

Apr.4 (GMM) Dan Tiktum says he isn’t sure if and when he will get the next opportunity to drive a F1 car.

Strongly linked to the 2019 Toro Rosso seat for this year, the 19-year-old Briton ultimately ran afoul of the F1 super license rules and this year is instead racing in Japanese Super Formula.

But he did get the chance to drive for Red Bull in the young driver test in Bahrain on Wednesday.

Asked when he will be seen at the wheel of a F1 car again, Tiktum answered: “At the moment nothing is confirmed.

“I will continue to do what I am told and do my job well. I hope I get another opportunity.

“I want to believe that I worked well enough this week to continue the cooperation, but at the moment nothing is confirmed,” he added.



