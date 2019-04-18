Malaysia could return to F1 calendar in 2022

Apr.18 (GMM) Malaysia could be set to revive its grand prix for 2022.

Arguing that it is no longer good value for money, the government pulled the plug on the Sepang race after 2017.

“Cost too high, returns limited,” said sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the time.

But Fox Sports reports that the return to the prime ministership of Mahathir Mohamad is good news for the F1 race at Sepang.

Mahathir was PM when Sepang staged its first grand prix in 1999.

“He did express his desire that one day F1 will return but we maintain that we would like to live life without formula one for at least five years from our last race in 2017,” Sepang boss Razlan Razali said.

“What I’ve heard is the last two years the situation has changed and I’m sure in the next two or three years formula one will continue to evolve and get better in terms of racing.”

However, Razali said one issue could be that Liberty Media seems more interested in hosting new races on street circuits.

“If they are pushing more for street races than circuit racing then we may want it back but they could not want us,” he said.

“We just have to wait and see how formula one evolves and develops in the next couple of years”.



