Silverstone set for new F1 contract – sources

Apr.9 (GMM) Reports that Silverstone is set to secure its place on the F1 calendar are gaining more steam.

Last week, we reported that after race organisers terminated the contract for financial reasons, Liberty Media was now ready to ink a new deal within the month of May.

The Financial Times, citing “multiple people familiar with the matter”, now agrees that Silverstone is in “the final stages” of negotiations for a new contract.

“Silverstone has a value,” one of those people said.

“Chase (Carey) wants to maintain the historic core of F1.”

Both Liberty Media and Silverstone’s owner, the British Racing Drivers’ Club, would not comment.



