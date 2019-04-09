Silverstone set for new F1 contract – sources

14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
15/04/2016 Hungary secures F1 race through 2026 Apr.15 (GMM) Hungary's place on the F1 calendar is secure for a decade. Reports out of Budapest say organisers of the annual race at the Hungaroring have inked a new-five year extension […]
18/12/2018 Silverstone proposes new F1 deal for 2020 Dec.18 (GMM) Silverstone has stepped up its bid to remain on the F1 calendar. Last year, amid growing losses, the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) triggered a break […]
04/05/2017 Carey not confirming 25-race calendar for future May 4 (GMM) F1 supremo Chase Carey says he is undecided about expanding the calendar to as many as 25 races. Currently, the annual schedule is at 20 grands prix, and set to expand to a […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
12/07/2017 Silverstone hits back at ‘posturing’ charge Jul.12 (GMM) British grand prix organisers have hit back at F1 owner Liberty Media, after being accused of "posturing". We reported earlier that, as the British Racing Drivers' Club […]
28/06/2018 Hockenheim not on 2019 calendar Jun.28 (GMM) There will be no German grand prix at Hockenheim in 2019. The circuit is hosting a race next month, but organisers have been unable to reach a new deal with F1 owner Liberty […]
31/01/2018 Nurburgring wants 2019 F1 return Jan.31 (GMM) The Nurburgring has indicated it wants to return to the F1 calendar in 2019. Although there was no German grand prix at all in 2015 or 2017, the country is returning to the […]
29/03/2019 Bratches warns Zandvoort to sign 2020 deal Mar.29 (GMM) Sean Bratches has warned Zandvoort that the venue needs to secure its place on the 2020 calendar. Earlier this week, Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers said a widely reported March […]
25/11/2017 Liberty ready to reveal new F1 logo Nov.25 (GMM) F1's new owners are preparing to reveal a new official logo for the sport in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, we reported that three potential new logos - to replace the familiar 'Flying […]