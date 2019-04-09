Schumacher tipped for Friday morning F1 seat

Apr.9 (GMM) Mick Schumacher’s F1 aspirations are racing ahead.
Last week, the 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher made his test debut at the wheel of the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo cars.
And now, Kolner Express newspaper claims the Formula 2 driver will drive a Ferrari-powered F1 car in the Friday morning practice session ahead of the German grand prix in July.
“Mick’s way into F1 seems pre-determined and a test here at the Hockenheimring during the grand prix weekend would be an absolute highlight for the German fans,” said circuit marketing spokesperson Jorn Teske.
The Friday practice drive is yet to be confirmed.
Mick Schumacher said: “I’m not sure what will happen next.
“I am looking forward to racing again in Formula 2. Baku is a special track and I am going there for the first time,” said the German.
Schumacher’s manager Sabine Kehm would not comment.
But Hans-Joachim Stuck, president of Germany’s motor racing federation, applauded the way Schumacher is apparently speeding his way onto the F1 grid.
“To have the pressure of the most famous name and a critically ill father at home and deliver such a flawless performance as he did with Ferrari is fantastic,” he said.
“Mick is also managed well and protected by Sabine Kehm. We’ll definitely see Mick in formula one, perhaps next year,” Stuck added.
