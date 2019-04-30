Spa promoter says Dutch GP deal not ‘done’

Apr.30 (GMM) The promoter of an existing F1 race has cast doubt on whether a deal for a 2020 Dutch GP is in fact done.

Olav Mol, a commentator for Dutch television Ziggo Sport, said he saw Sean Bratches in Baku and F1’s commercial boss said of Zandvoort’s race hopes: “We have a deal”.

But Andre Mas, promoter of the Belgian GP at Spa Francorchamps, isn’t so sure.

“The grand prix of the Netherlands? It’s far from being done,” he told La Derniere Heure newspaper.

It is believed he could be referring to a supposed clause in the Belgian GP contract that relates to competition from another promoter within the Benelux region.



