Spa promoter says Dutch GP deal not ‘done’

16/11/2018 Dutch GP preparations to take ‘years’ Nov.16 (GMM) Belgian grand prix boss Andre Maes doubts the Netherlands can quickly put together an F1 project. After 35 years promoting the iconic race at Spa-Francorchamps, promoter […]
27/04/2019 Bratches admits Dutch GP ‘deal’ is done Apr.27 (GMM) Zandvoort appears to have "a deal" in place with Liberty Media for a Dutch GP in 2020. After a March 31 deadline, and subsequent media reports that a deal has been struck, […]
20/08/2015 Promoter happy with present and future at Spa Aug.20 (GMM) Andre Maes, promoter of the Belgian grand prix, is looking forward not only to this weekend's race, but also more of the same in the future at fabled and popular […]
24/06/2018 British GP rescue talks scheduled for Monday Jun.24 (GMM) Talks to save the British grand prix are set to take place. The Sun reports that a meeting will happen on Monday, after organisers of the Silverstone race last year […]
23/08/2016 Spa promoter thrilled with F1 ticket sales Aug.23 (GMM) The race promoter is heralding almost unprecedented interest in this weekend's Belgian grand prix. Andre Mas, organiser of the fabled Spa-Francorchamps race, told La […]
08/02/2019 Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative Feb.8 (GMM) There will be a Dutch GP in "Zandvoort, or not at all". That is the claim of Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver who is now the spokesperson for a potential 2020 return to the […]
29/03/2019 Bratches warns Zandvoort to sign 2020 deal Mar.29 (GMM) Sean Bratches has warned Zandvoort that the venue needs to secure its place on the 2020 calendar. Earlier this week, Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers said a widely reported March […]
08/08/2018 Stroll leads Force India rescue deal Aug.8 (GMM) Force India has been rescued by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire father of Williams driver Lance Stroll. Canadian media including the Montreal Gazette, […]
11/10/2017 F1 looking into Dutch street race Oct.11 (GMM) F1 could be looking to stage a race on the streets of the Dutch capital. Reports including in the Berliner Kurier indicate that on the back of Max Verstappen's huge […]
28/11/2018 Hockenheim not worried about Dutch GP Nov.28 (GMM) A German GP official says he is not worried about news that The Netherlands could host a F1 race once again. De Telegraaf newspaper reports that talks between Zandvoort and […]