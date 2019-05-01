News emerges about future F1 calendar

19/10/2017 Saudi Arabia to host Race of Champions Oct.19 (GMM) F1 drivers will head to Saudi Arabia early next year for the annual Race of Champions. The Saudi capital of Riyadh will be a controversial choice of venue for the motor […]
30/04/2019 Spa promoter says Dutch GP deal not ‘done’ Apr.30 (GMM) The promoter of an existing F1 race has cast doubt on whether a deal for a 2020 Dutch GP is in fact done. Olav Mol, a commentator for Dutch television Ziggo Sport, said he […]
20/10/2017 Verstappen unmoved by Dutch street race reports Oct.20 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he is not getting excited about reports F1 could be heading to the streets of his native Holland. Earlier this month, we reported that off the back of […]
11/10/2017 F1 looking into Dutch street race Oct.11 (GMM) F1 could be looking to stage a race on the streets of the Dutch capital. Reports including in the Berliner Kurier indicate that on the back of Max Verstappen's huge […]
21/09/2018 Monza, Silverstone still in doubt after 2019 Sep.21 (GMM) A question mark continues to linger over the future of the historic Italian grand prix. The fabled race at Monza has been under a cloud for some time, but after the latest […]
27/04/2019 Bratches admits Dutch GP ‘deal’ is done Apr.27 (GMM) Zandvoort appears to have "a deal" in place with Liberty Media for a Dutch GP in 2020. After a March 31 deadline, and subsequent media reports that a deal has been struck, […]
19/07/2017 Former PM hopes for Dutch GP return Jul.19 (GMM) Former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende says he hopes Max Verstappen can help power The Netherlands' return to the F1 calendar. Recently, there have been rumours […]
11/03/2019 Silverstone future still in doubt – Brawn Mar.11 (GMM) Silverstone's F1 future remains in doubt. Rolling the dice on renegotiating their contract with a lower annual fee, organisers of the British grand prix have terminated the […]
22/01/2018 Monza boss admits Italy GP future in doubt Jan.22 (GMM) Monza boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani has admitted the future of the Italian grand prix is not secure for the future. After a period of uncertainty, the historic race is firmly […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone wanted 7-year Monza deal – Capelli Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone wanted Monza's new deal to be for a full seven years, according to race consultant Ivan Capelli. The F1 supremo and Italian grand prix officials finally […]