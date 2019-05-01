News emerges about future F1 calendar

: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() inon line

May 1 (GMM) The F1 calendar of the future is now shaping up.

Earlier, there was doubt about the future of the historic races at Monza, Silverstone and Barcelona, and reports that Zandvoort will be the host of a 2020 Dutch GP.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol said on Ziggo Sport this week that an official announcement about Zandvoort’s new contract is due “between May 14 and 16”.

And The Sun newspaper reports that the new Dutch race could replace the Spanish grand prix in Barcelona.

There is better news for Silverstone, with the rumour that a new contract for 2020 and beyond has now been agreed with Liberty Media.

But the circuit announced: “Unfortunately at this time we can confirm that we have not agreed a contract. However, talks are still progressing.”

Monza, though, looks completely safe, with the Italian automobile club Aci announcing that talks are now going ahead regarding a deal for 2020-2024.

On its official website, Formula 1 said “a formal signature” is being sought “as soon as possible”.

Finally, Auto Motor und Sport reports that Saudi Arabia wants a grand prix to take place in Riyadh.

Apparently, the Saudis are offering “$60 million” in annual race fees. “There is no race track yet. Let’s see what Liberty Media decides,” said German correspondent Michael Schmidt.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

