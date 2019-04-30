2019 tyre situation ‘not Formula 1’ – Steiner

Apr.30 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says the current tyre situation is “not Formula 1”.

Steiner is the boss of Haas, the American team that despite having a fast car is struggling desperately with Pirelli’s new tyres in the races.

“It’s a question of who is fighting the most with it, and that’s us,” he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

“It’s disappointing because we have a good car,” Steiner said.

He said the sensitivity of Pirelli’s tyres this year are having too great an effect on the racing.

“We should not be constantly talking about whether a tyre works. It’s not interesting and it’s not Formula 1 in my opinion,” he said.

“‘Did you get the tyre working? Yes, I’m quick’. ‘My tyres didn’t work, so I’m slow’,” Steiner parodied.

“We spend millions and millions of dollars on these cars but if the tyres are outside their window we cannot use them.

“Others make them work better, so we have to as well. And probably we will get it fixed. We were quick in testing and quick in Australia.

“But it’s very serious. We know the cause and we must find out how to fix it,” Steiner added.

“I don’t just want to blame Pirelli. I also blame ourselves when others find better solutions. But basically we should not sit after a race and talk about whether the tyres worked or not,” he said.



