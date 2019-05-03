Ecclestone backs difficult Pirelli tyres

May 3 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed Pirelli, amid criticism of the Italian supplier’s 2019 tyres.

Recently, Haas boss Gunther Steiner slammed the tyre situation this year as being “not Formula 1”.

“We should not be constantly talking about whether a tyre works,” he said.

The big complaint is that the so-called tyre operating ‘window’ is too narrow, while the new Pirellis are hard to keep up to temperature.

That is despite the fact that Haas was competitive in the winter tests in Barcelona, while the first four races of the year have been difficult for the American team.

Steiner said: “If it’s the same in Barcelona, I do not understand the world anymore.”

“I think in the past Mercedes sometimes had problems with the tyres overheating. The new tyres are doing the opposite,” said Sebastian Vettel.

“Our car was not bad in Baku, but it was difficult to find the operating window of the tyres,” the Ferrari driver added.

Andy Green, the technical boss at Racing Point, admits that tyres are a big preoccupation for the teams this season.

“Unfortunately it changes from track to track, asphalt to asphalt. We are having to learn it every time,” he told Auto Motor und Sport.

Haas’ Steiner continued: “Pirelli changed the design of the tyres. The tread is thinner and so it’s harder to keep the heat in them.”

Mercedes has won all four races this year, but former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone pointed out that at all of those races, the hierarchy seemed up for grabs.

“Imagine if everyone understood the tyres. Then the order would always be the same,” he said.

Related News

  • 30/04/2019 2019 tyre situation ‘not Formula 1’ – Steiner Apr.30 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says the current tyre situation is "not Formula 1". Steiner is the boss of Haas, the American team that despite having a fast car is struggling desperately […]
  • 15/02/2018 New Force India ‘similar’ to 2017 car Feb.15 (GMM) 'Evolution not revolution' appears to be a catchcry as the F1 teams begin to reveal their 2018 cars. Haas is first out of the gates this year with images of its new single […]
  • 29/03/2018 Haas rivals want ‘Ferrari clone’ investigation Mar.29 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has hit back with fury at suggestions Haas is using a carbon copy of last year's Ferrari in 2018. Force India is calling for an investigation into whether […]
  • 12/08/2016 2017 tyre tests give top teams ‘huge advantage’ Aug.12 (GMM) F1's top three teams are getting a "huge advantage" by helping Pirelli test the bigger tyres for 2017. While Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull put up their hands to modify 2015 […]
  • 06/06/2017 Vettel benefiting from ‘meticulous’ approach Jun.6 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Sebastian Vettel's work ethic may have helped Ferrari to speed ahead in 2017. In recent days, conspiracy theories have circulated hinting at collusion […]
  • 29/04/2019 Wolff denies Vettel’s claim about ‘boring’ 2019 Apr.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is not sure Ferrari can hit back at the increasingly dominant Mercedes team next weekend in Barcelona. In the winter, Ferrari dominated the pre-season tests […]
  • 28/06/2016 Mercedes tyre pressure trick revealed – report Jun.28 (GMM) A trick employed by Mercedes to counter Pirelli's high mandatory tyre pressures has emerged. Earlier, it was suspected that some top teams had found a clever way to reduce […]
  • 05/06/2017 Tyre situation ‘an Italian mystery’ – Wolff Jun.5 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at conspiracy theories about Ferrari's sudden return to the top in F1 this year. After three consecutive years of Mercedes dominance, it is now the red […]
  • 17/09/2017 Pirelli making ‘softer than ultra-soft’ tyre for 2018 Sep.17 (GMM) Pirelli has committed to supplying softer tyres to F1 teams and drivers in 2018. Although the tyres are bigger this year to accommodate the much faster 2018 cars, there has […]
  • 02/02/2016 F1 moves to Milan for more future talks Feb.2 (GMM) A meeting last Friday broke with formula one no closer to determining the shape of its future. At London's Heathrow airport, the teams, FOM and the FIA got together to […]