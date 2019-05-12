Bratches admits Interlagos has 2020 contract

May 12 (GMM) Sean Bratches has admitted that Interlagos will still be on the F1 calendar in 2020.

Following announcements by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, F1 commercial boss Bratches does not deny that a future race in Rio de Janeiro is on the cards.

“We are (in talks),” Bratches confirmed to Brazil’s Globo.

But he also confirmed the announcements of officials in Sao Paulo that Interlagos has a firm contract for 2020.

“We have to respect all contracts,” Bratches said in Barcelona.

He admitted that a contract with Rio is not yet signed.

“We have a contract with Sao Paulo until the 2020 season,” said Bratches. “We are talking to them about the future.

“I read the president’s statement and was flattered by it. Certainly Brazil is an extremely important market for Formula 1. From the television point of view, it is our number 1 market.

“We have a great history in Brazil and we want many more years there, whether that’s in Sao Paulo or Rio,” Bratches added.



