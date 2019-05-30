Drivers query Monaco track change for 2019

29/08/2017 Force India not ruling out driver change Aug.29 (GMM) Force India is not ruling out making a change to its driver lineup for 2018. Earlier, although Sergio Perez is yet to commit to the Silverstone based team beyond this year, […]
07/09/2017 French GP layout ‘fun’ for drivers – Alesi Sep.7 (GMM) The new Paul Ricard layout will be "a real benchmark" for F1 drivers when they tackle next year's French grand prix. That is the claim of Frenchman and former Ferrari driver […]
22/05/2017 F1 to consider extending DRS zones May 22 (GMM) The potential extension of DRS overtaking zones this year will be decided on a circuit by circuit basis. That is the claim of Auto Motor und Sport, even though the extension […]
05/03/2018 Brawn wants ‘solution’ to Ferrari quit threat Mar.5 (GMM) Ross Brawn says he will work to "find a solution" that ends Ferrari's F1 quit threat. Brawn was once the technical boss during Ferrari's ultra-successful Michael Schumacher […]
09/06/2017 Ricciardo hoping for Renault upgrade in Baku Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull is in an upbeat mood as it speeds towards the mid-season point in 2017. The former champions started the season off the pace but recent upgrades have narrowed the […]
28/07/2016 Allison fell out with Marchionne – report Jul.28 (GMM) James Allison left Ferrari after a falling out with new president Sergio Marchionne. That is the claim of the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, following this week's […]
22/08/2017 Force India wants imminent Perez deal Aug.22 (GMM) A new Force India deal for Sergio Perez could now be imminent. The Mexican flirted with a move to Renault for 2017 but instead re-committed to Force India. He said he is […]
08/01/2019 Mekies favourite to replace Ferrari’s Binotto Jan.8 (GMM) Laurent Mekies has emerged as the favourite to replace Mattia Binotto as Ferrari's technical boss. After a long power struggle, Binotto has been announced as the new Ferrari […]
22/08/2018 Perez says rescued Force India ‘best option’ Aug.22 (GMM) Force India has only slipped in 2018 because of its financial problems. That is the claim of Sergio Perez, who is giving strong hints that notwithstanding the takeover by a […]
22/02/2016 No early-season crisis for Force India in 2016 Feb.22 (GMM) Force India has avoided repeating the crisis of last winter. A year ago, the Silverstone based team's early campaign was derailed by financial problems, reportedly as […]