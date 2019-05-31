Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020

31/10/2018 Kubica admits Ferrari test role possible Oct.31 (GMM) Robert Kubica has admitted that moving to a testing role at Ferrari is a possibility for 2019. The Pole's other major option in F1 for next year is to get a promotion to the […]
13/05/2019 Russell shines in Kubica’s Williams chassis May 13 (GMM) George Russell has some very bad news for his Williams teammate. Prior to Barcelona, following steady complaints by Robert Kubica about differing equipment, the struggling […]
17/10/2018 Kubica to get $10m boost for 2019 race seat Oct.17 (GMM) Robert Kubica's chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost. Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN […]
19/10/2018 Williams targets signing Ocon for 2019 Oct.19 (GMM) Esteban Ocon and Robert Kubica look to be tussling with incumbent Sergey Sirotkin for the second race seat at Williams for 2019. We reported this week that Kubica has […]
26/04/2019 Williams to use new rear wing in Baku Apr.26 (GMM) Struggling backmarker Williams has brought a new rear wing to Baku. It is the first obvious upgrade for 2019, but Robert Kubica in Baku said championship points remain […]
01/04/2019 Bahrain test key moment for Williams – Kubica Apr.1 (GMM) This week's test will be a key moment for Williams. That is the view of Robert Kubica, who is really struggling with the British team on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
24/04/2019 Russell expects Williams to stay slowest Apr.24 (GMM) Williams' race drivers seem resigned to a full season at the back of the grid. The once-great British team's slump is so severe that co-founder Sir Patrick Head has been […]
20/02/2019 Wednesday testing for Williams ‘a miracle’ Feb.20 (GMM) All eyes are on the Williams garage ahead of the third day of testing in Barcelona. The struggling British team missed the first two days of 2019 running, amid rumours of […]