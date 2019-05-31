Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020

May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica’s major sponsor is not yet willing to talk about 2020.

There has been speculation that because the Pole is struggling alongside teammate George Russell this year, Williams or his backer PKN Orlen could drop him.

“I have read a lot of different comments and speculation about Robert’s future, but only a few races have been held,” said Adam Burak.

Burak is the spokesman for PKN Orlen, the Polish oil company that sponsors Kubica and Williams to the tune of a reported EUR 10 million in 2019.

“At this point, it makes no sense to look ahead to next season,” he added.

But Burak indicated that PKN Orlen is in fact happy with its collaboration with Kubica.

“Robert’s return to F1 is a source of pride for Poles,” he said.

“Our research indicates that 72 per cent of respondents declare support for Polish drivers, regardless of the results,” Burak continued.

“Robert is very well known and as many as three quarters of people say he arouses their support. The pure advertising aspects are also important.

“We signed good agreements with him and the Williams team, and they take account of every circumstance, which is why we are calm,” he told wirtualnemedia.pl.

