Haas must solve ‘chassis’ problem – Pirelli

30/04/2019 2019 tyre situation ‘not Formula 1’ – Steiner Apr.30 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says the current tyre situation is "not Formula 1". Steiner is the boss of Haas, the American team that despite having a fast car is struggling desperately […]
01/12/2017 New tyres to help F1 car designers – Isola Dec.1 (GMM) Pirelli's softer new tyres for 2018 will open up new car design possibilities for F1 teams. That is the claim of Mario Isola, the Italian tyre supplier's F1 chief. This […]
01/07/2016 Grosjean sure Dallara fixing Haas problems Jul.1 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has defended Haas' chassis-making partner Dallara, after a series of wing failures in 2016. "We have made serious efforts to stop this problem so hopefully it […]
29/05/2016 Time short for 2017 tyre testing – Pirelli May 29 (GMM) Pirelli has finally signed on the dotted line with the FIA, confirming it will definitely stay as F1's official supplier in 2017 and beyond. The Italian marque on Saturday […]
24/11/2017 Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres ‘less sensitive’ Nov.24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is looking forward to trying Pirelli's new F1 tyres next week. Although the long 2017 season ends after Sunday's race, the circus is staying behind […]
20/02/2019 Grosjean hits out at new tyre blanket rule Feb.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has criticised a change to the tyre rules for 2019. Pirelli says teams may no longer run temperatures of more than 80 degrees in the heating blankets for the […]
05/12/2018 Not only tyres to blame for F1 problems – Isola Dec.5 (GMM) Mario Isola has defended Pirelli amid suggestions it is the tyres that are making formula one races boring. Recently, the F1 drivers met with the Pirelli F1 chief to argue […]
16/02/2017 Pirelli prepares ‘backup tyres’ for 2017 Feb.16 (GMM) Pirelli has developed a range of 'backup' tyre compounds for 2017. The F1 tyre supplier has said designing its significantly bigger, faster and less degrading slicks has […]
01/03/2017 Pirelli happy to deliver on 2017 promises Mar.1 (GMM) Pirelli is happy it has delivered what F1 requested as the sport looks into its new era. A major part of the laptime boost for 2017 is thanks to Pirelli's bigger tyres, which […]
08/04/2019 ‘Q4’ qualifying could favour big teams – Steiner Apr.8 (GMM) Another F1 team boss has warned the sport to think carefully before changing the qualifying format. Last week, Red Bull's Christian Horner warned that adding a 'Q4' to the […]