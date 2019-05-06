Ocon tips long Bottas vs Hamilton fight

20/04/2018 Rosberg tips Hamilton to end 2018 slump Apr.20 (GMM) Nico Rosberg thinks his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton will bounce back from his current performance slump. Although the reigning world champion, Hamilton looked […]
28/04/2018 Bottas not worried about Mercedes rumours Apr.28 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he isn't worried about the 'silly season' speculation regarding 2019. The Finn's Mercedes contract is expiring, and Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon […]
15/03/2019 Hamilton prefers Bottas over Ocon for 2020 Mar.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has urged Mercedes to keep its same driver lineup beyond 2019. Actually, Valtteri Bottas' place alongside the five time world champion is in serious doubt, […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate. Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate. Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
21/06/2018 Hamilton says he still loves racing Jun.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given a strong sign that he is motivated not only to win this year's world championship, but then keep racing beyond 2018. The long delay in the Briton's […]
21/07/2018 Bottas ‘satisfied’ with one year contract Jul.21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is determined to stay at Mercedes for more than just another season. Although the Finn consistently declared that he wants a two-year contract […]
26/11/2018 Wolff admits concern over Bottas mental state Nov.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he is concerned about Valtteri Bottas. Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, says the Finnish driver was having a good season until he had to start taking a […]
03/05/2019 Bottas ‘more direct’ with Mercedes in 2019 May 3 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is being "more aggressive" with his team in 2019. The Finn ended the 2018 season under a serious cloud, given his poor performance and the ominous […]
07/10/2018 Ocon vows to stay in F1 paddock in 2019 Oct.7 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says he will stay in the F1 paddock next year even if he is not racing. The Frenchman looks set to lose his seat at Force India, and despite Mercedes' best […]