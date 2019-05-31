Honda driver ‘dreaming’ of F1 move

May 31 (GMM) A Japanese driver is moving closer to his goal of Formula 1.

Honda not only supplies engines to Red Bull and Toro Rosso, it also supports Nobuharu Matsushita, a leading Formula 2 driver.

“I’m still dreaming of Formula 1 and getting a seat there,” the 25-year-old said.

“This is a big dream for all Honda drivers, but myself and the other Japanese F3 drivers are here racing on the F1 schedule, which means the F1 people can see us race.”

Matsushita raced in F2 in 2017, but last year spent the season in the top Japanese series Super Formula.

He said he is happy to be back in the F1 feeder series.

“Obviously this (F2) is closer to Formula 1, it uses the Pirelli tyres and race on the same tracks,” said the Japanese.

“So I said to Honda I would like to come back if I had the chance, and they discussed it with all of Honda and decided to let me.”

Last year, the three top drivers in Formula 2 – George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Alson – all graduated to F1 for 2019.

“It’s true that Formula 1 is a bit closer now, but then I have to deliver as well, for sure,” said Matsushita.

“Honda hasn’t set me any targets yet, just to get the Super License. I have to do my job here first of all. If I don’t do this I can’t make it, so still the focus is exactly the same compared to 2017.

“I have to perform very well in F2, and then maybe there are chances.”

