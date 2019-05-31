Honda driver ‘dreaming’ of F1 move

01/02/2019 De Vries next in line for F1 promotion Feb.1 (GMM) Nyck de Vries hopes he is the next Formula 2 driver who makes the big break into formula one. Last year, George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon finished first, […]
23/01/2019 Norris wants to beat Sainz in 2019 Jan.23 (GMM) Lando Norris has admitted he wants to beat his teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019. The British rookie is making his debut this year alongside Spaniard Sainz, who debuted for Toro […]
30/04/2019 Simulator driver leaves McLaren Apr.30 (GMM) A developing driver has left McLaren. In February, Dutchman Nyck de Vries said he hopes that after George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, he will be the next to […]
24/04/2019 ‘Impressive’ Albon used to Red Bull pressure Apr.24 (GMM) Alexander Albon says he is used to the pressure of the Red Bull environment. The Thai-British driver has been hailed by Dr Helmut Marko as the surprise of the 2019 season so […]
06/11/2018 Famous name no guarantee for Schumacher – Sainz Nov.6 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's famous surname is not a guarantee of success in formula one. That is the view of Carlos Sainz, who also has a famous motor racing surname. Recently, Lewis […]
18/01/2019 Albon wants to be on the pace ‘immediately’ Jan.18 (GMM) 2019 rookie Alexander Albon says his goal is to be "immediately" on the pace this season. The 22-year-old Thai driver, who was actually born in London, is Red Bull's […]
18/05/2018 Toro Rosso can win with Honda – Key May 18 (GMM) Toro Rosso remains happy with its new relationship with Honda. James Key, the junior Red Bull team's technical boss, said that unlike McLaren in the past three years, Toro […]
20/08/2018 Ticktum not denying Toro Rosso rumour Aug.20 (GMM) Dan Ticktum has given a strong hint that he might be about to make his move into formula one. In July, Red Bull wanted the 19-year-old F3 driver to replace Brendon Hartley […]
17/10/2018 F1 still ‘unrealistic’ for now – Schumacher Oct.17 (GMM) A clear favourite has emerged to be Daniil Kvyat's teammate at Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, the top favourite was Dan Ticktum, but following controversial comments about […]