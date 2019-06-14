Albon reveals he is a ‘practicing Buddhist’

18/01/2019 Albon wants to be on the pace ‘immediately’ Jan.18 (GMM) 2019 rookie Alexander Albon says his goal is to be "immediately" on the pace this season. The 22-year-old Thai driver, who was actually born in London, is Red Bull's […]
10/10/2018 New favourite emerges for Toro Rosso seat Oct.10 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted that Pascal Wehrlein is on the list of contenders to be Daniil Kvyat's teammate at Toro Rosso next year. Pierre Gasly is moving on to Red Bull […]
21/10/2018 Albon leaves Formula E to join Toro Rosso Oct.21 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks to have made its decision about Daniil Kvyat's teammate for 2019. It appears it will be rookie Alexander Albon, a Briton with Thai heritage who raced in […]
17/10/2018 F1 still ‘unrealistic’ for now – Schumacher Oct.17 (GMM) A clear favourite has emerged to be Daniil Kvyat's teammate at Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, the top favourite was Dan Ticktum, but following controversial comments about […]
27/10/2018 Toro Rosso to announce Albon deal after Abu Dhabi Oct.27 (GMM) Alexander Albon looks to have definitely secured the second Toro Rosso seat for 2019. Daniil Kvyat is already signed up, and team boss Franz Tost admits that Brendon Hartley […]
19/11/2018 Ticktum, Albon in doubt for Toro Rosso seat Nov.19 (GMM) A new question mark hangs above the second Toro Rosso cockpit for 2019. Daniil Kvyat has been signed up already, but it is believed Brendon Hartley has been told he is […]
11/03/2015 Kvyat, 20, thinks Verstappen too young for F1 Mar.11 (GMM) Even another F1 teen, Daniil Kvyat, thinks Max Verstappen might be too young for the pinnacle of motor sport. Russian 'Dany' Kvyat turns 21 next month, and he has replaced […]
23/04/2019 Marko happy with rookie Albon Apr.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is more than happy with new Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon. Thai-British driver Albon was surprisingly drafted into the junior team following […]
31/05/2019 Honda driver ‘dreaming’ of F1 move May 31 (GMM) A Japanese driver is moving closer to his goal of Formula 1. Honda not only supplies engines to Red Bull and Toro Rosso, it also supports Nobuharu Matsushita, a leading […]
11/03/2019 F1 driving not ‘natural’ yet – Albon Mar.11 (GMM) Alexander Albon says his driving in F1 needs to become more "instinctive". When the 22-year-old Thai-British driver got the call to replace Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso for […]