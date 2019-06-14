Giovinazzi eyes ‘solutions’ to 2019 struggle

Jun.14 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he is focused on improving his situation.

Of the 20 drivers on the grid, it is Robert Kubica at Williams and Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo who are struggling the most in comparison to their respective teammates.

“It was a difficult start to the season for me, also because both the team and I are young,” said the 25-year-old Italian, who had a couple of one-off appearances for Sauber in 2017.

“In fact it is my first year of F1,” Giovinazzi is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“We are experimenting with solutions to be stronger, knowing that the details make the difference,” he added at the Italian stage of the Gumball 3000.

As for being Kimi Raikkonen’s teammate, Giovinazzi answered: “He is a great teammate for me and I’m happy to race with him.”

Giovinazzi was also asked about the huge controversy surrounding Sebastian Vettel’s Canada GP penalty and lost victory.

“I don’t go into the matter. If the stewards have made the decision, then it is the right decision,” he said.



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print

