Carey defends October delay for 2021 rules

Jun.18 (GMM) Chase Carey has defended the decision to postpone the announcement of the rules for 2021.
Some see the October delay as a sign that Formula 1 is crippled by a lack of consensus about the direction the sport should head in.
But Carey, the F1 chief executive working for Liberty Media, says the delay is about the complexity of the 2021 regulations.
“We are a global sport so there is a lot to consider,” he told Austrian television Servus TV.
Referring to the recent crisis summit attended by all the sport’s stakeholders, including world champion Lewis Hamilton, Carey added: “Paris was about what Formula 1 should look like and how it can be improved for the fans.
“After discussions with the teams and our partner the FIA, we came to the conclusion that it made sense to give more time for the regulations for 2021 and beyond.
“So we are taking our time until October. It’s better to act correctly than to rush.”
Dr Helmut Marko, the outspoken Red Bull official, has proposed that car radios be banned altogether.
“We have a whole list of recommendations, from A to Z,” Carey confirmed.
“We appreciate suggestions, whether it’s from the teams or from the fans. Which decisions we ultimately implement is still unclear.
“There is a list of things that is several pages long that we now have to work through point by point.”
19/05/2017 Brawn says Vettel ‘key to Ferrari success’ May 19 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hailed Sebastian Vettel's personal contribution to the excitement of the 2017 season. Brawn, famous for his key role in the ultra-successful Todt-Schumacher […]
16/03/2019 Liberty to get tough in F1 negotiations Mar.16 (GMM) Negotiations over the next Concorde Agreement look to be heating up. Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said the biggest "negative" of the Liberty Media era at present is "the […]
10/06/2019 Todt invites drivers to Paris for rules meeting Jun.10 (GMM) Jean Todt has invited F1 drivers to the FIA's Paris headquarters to discuss the 2021 rules. In Montreal, the draft regulations for 2021, championed by Liberty Media, began […]
06/07/2017 Carey denies targeting 25-race F1 calendar Jul.6 (GMM) Chase Carey has denied setting 25 races per season as the target for future F1 calendars. A 21-race schedule for 2018 has already been revealed, but there are claims new […]
13/07/2017 25 races ‘not bad’ for F1 staff – Brawn Jul.13 (GMM) Ross Brawn is not ruling out an expansion of the F1 calendar to include 25 races. Recently, after Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso threatened to quit if there are 25 races […]
16/01/2017 Mateschitz undecided over F1 shares Jan.16 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz says he is yet to decide if he will accept Liberty's offer and buy shares in formula one. "I honestly don't know if I should buy shares," the 72-year-old […]
14/06/2019 Teams sign agreement to lock in budget cap Jun.14 (GMM) The finalisation of the highly contentious 2021 regulations has been officially delayed until the end of October. Earlier, the strict deadline for the publication of the […]
14/06/2019 Marko invited MotoGP boss to run F1 Jun.14 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he urged MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta to announce his candidacy to replace Chase Carey as CEO of Formula 1. 73-year-old Ezpeleta is CEO of Dorna […]
15/03/2017 Teams meet with F1 owner Liberty in London Mar.15 (GMM) The big names in F1 have this week headed from a farewell party for Bernie Ecclestone to a meeting with the sport's new owners. Last week, the ousted F1 supremo's friend […]