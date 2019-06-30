Epic F1 battles no longer allowed – Arnoux

13/06/2018 Villeneuve slams Lauda over father jibe Jun.13 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has lashed out not only at Max Verstappen, but also F1 legend Niki Lauda. Villeneuve, the outspoken 1997 world champion, called Verstappen "a child" after […]
03/03/2016 Todt ‘still friends’ with stricken Schumacher Mar.3 (GMM) Jean Todt says he is still friends with Michael Schumacher, even in the wake of the seven time world champion's serious head injuries. Little is known about the […]
11/09/2015 Merhi stops F.Renault series due to F1 ‘clashes’ Sep.11 (GMM) Roberto Merhi looks set to keep his Manor seat for the remainder of 2015. Until now, the Spanish rookie has been driving race-for-race for the British backmarker, and has […]
08/05/2019 Montreal still working on new paddock – report May 8 (GMM) The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is in a race against time to be ready for next month's Canadian grand prix. A correspondent for Le Journal de Montreal newspaper visited the […]
13/05/2019 Carey to unveil Montreal’s new F1 pit building May 13 (GMM) Race promoter Francois Dumontier insists everything is on track for next month's Canadian GP. Earlier, there were reports that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's new pit […]
27/05/2017 Hamilton admits ‘too old’ for MotoGP switch May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has declared himself "too old" to make the switch to MotoGP racing. On several occasions in the past, the triple world champion has expressed interest not in […]
09/06/2017 F1 set to confirm 2029 Montreal contract Jun.9 (GMM) Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has secured its place on the F1 calendar long into the future. There was already a contract in place until 2025, but La Presse newspaper […]
01/06/2017 No regrets as BAR became Mercedes – Villeneuve Jun.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says he has no regrets about investing millions into F1's Brackley based team. In 1998, in a project led by the then reigning world champion's then manager […]
19/10/2017 Rosberg not eyeing job as team boss yet Oct.19 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is not ruling out a future as a motor racing team boss. Last weekend, Team Rosberg - founded by the reigning world champion's father Keke - won the DTM […]
08/06/2019 Ocon ‘working hard’ for 2020 race seat Jun.8 (GMM) Esteban Ocon says his hopes of returning to the grid next year remain high. Having missed out on a seat for 2019, the former Force India driver now travels the calendar as […]