New Rio F1 race accused of ‘corruption’

21/05/2019 Tilke involved in Rio’s F1 project for 2021 May 21 (GMM) Hermann Tilke, the renowned F1 circuit architect, is in charge of the layout for the new project in Rio de Janeiro. Strongly backed by new Brazilian president Jair […]
09/05/2019 Rio set to replace Interlagos as Brazil GP host May 9 (GMM) Rio de Janeiro is on track to replace Interlagos as host of the 2020 Brazilian grand prix. We reported two weeks ago that F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches wrote to Brazilian […]
19/11/2018 F1 boss Carey visits Rio de Janeiro Nov.19 (GMM) Rio de Janeiro has emerged as a potential future F1 race host. With Interlagos to be privatised and Liberty Media scrutinising the expiring contract that was negotiated by […]
27/04/2019 Bratches confirms support for Brazil GP in Rio Apr.27 (GMM) F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches has written to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in support of moving the Brazilian grand prix to Rio. O Globo newspaper reports that […]
12/05/2019 Bratches admits Interlagos has 2020 contract May 12 (GMM) Sean Bratches has admitted that Interlagos will still be on the F1 calendar in 2020. Following announcements by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, F1 commercial boss […]
27/06/2017 Rio keen on Brazil GP switch – promoter Jun.27 (GMM) Brazilian grand prix promoter Tamas Rohonyi has admitted Rio de Janeiro is interested in hosting the country's F1 race. Currently, Brazil's race is held at Interlagos, but […]
10/11/2016 Massa seeks talks over Brazil GP future Nov.10 (GMM) Felipe Massa is not convinced privatisation is the answer as Interlagos looks to safeguard the future of the Brazilian grand prix. While Nico Rosberg has a chance to seal […]
03/06/2019 Rio, Sao Paulo, fight for 2021 Brazil GP Jun.3 (GMM) Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are now locked in a struggle to be the future host of the Brazilian GP. Currently, the race is held at Interlagos, a neighbourhood of Sao Paulo. […]
25/06/2019 F1 in Rio in 2021 ’99 per cent’ sure – president Jun.25 (GMM) F1's move from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro has taken yet another step forward. On Monday, controversial Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro met with F1 CEO Chase Carey in […]
11/05/2019 Sao Paulo not giving up on F1 May 11 (GMM) Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria says he is not giving up on the Brazilian grand prix. The country's president Jair Bolsonaro announced days ago that Rio de Janeiro will build […]