F1 ‘not racing anymore’ – Ecclestone

Jun.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has joined those who are lashing out at the present state of Formula 1.
The former F1 supremo, who is in Austria this weekend, was ousted by Liberty Media in early 2017.
Asked if he still likes Formula 1, the 88-year-old told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper: “I still like the brand, yes.
“But like many others, I’m upset because the races are not very good anymore. It’s not racing anymore.”
Ecclestone said changes are needed “urgently”.
“It’s like an old house,” he said. “You buy it, renovate it, you make it great. But at some point it has lost its character, and is too clinical and no longer great. That applies to Formula 1 now,” he said.
Asked what is needed, the Briton answered: “The whole thing needs to be changed, that’s the problem. Not something small, a big change. But change is not always good. It has to be good change.”
He said the Pirelli situation, with half the teams pushing for different tyres, is emblematic of F1’s problem.
“We are at a critical juncture where we are talking about tyres and not the championship,” said Ecclestone.
“Nobody understands what’s happening, not just the spectaculars but even the teams and the drivers. They should sit together and make a decision.
“Telemetry, engine, aerodynamics, tyres — this is no longer racing,” he insisted. “When you come to a race, you should be talking in the car about who will win, not about why everything has become so bad.
28/06/2019 Marko reveals talks for new Austria GP race deal Jun.28 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says it is likely Red Bull will agree with Liberty Media to extend the contract for the Austrian grand prix. After a ten-year absence, the now Red Bull-owned […]
23/06/2015 Austria GP audience almost halved – report Jun.23 (GMM) Expectations of a smaller crowd of spectators for the Red Bull-promoted Austrian grand prix have been confirmed. Last year, as the sport returned to the refurbished 'Red […]
30/06/2019 Don’t ‘muck around’ with Silverstone – Ecclestone Jun.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has warned Liberty Media not to "muck around with Silverstone". The British grand prix promoters have cancelled their race contract for financial reasons, […]
04/07/2018 Ecclestone questions 2019 Miami race Jul.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has questioned whether Liberty Media will be able to add Miami to next year's F1 calendar. F1's new owners are confident they will add the second US date to […]
31/07/2015 Hockenheim cuts ticket prices for 2016 return Jul.31 (GMM) Hockenheim has cut ticket prices as it bids to secure the future of formula one in Germany. Amid the Nurburgring's financial troubles, Germany was absent from the F1 […]
14/02/2017 Pirelli embracing ‘challenge’ of faster F1 – boss Feb.14 (GMM) Pirelli is happy in formula one and embracing the "very important challenge" of the much faster 2017 cars. That is the claim of Marco Tronchetti Provera, who is the chief […]
09/09/2015 Michelin still sure F1 needs tyre change Sep.9 (GMM) Michelin is sticking firm on its stance that F1 needs a change of tyre philosophy. After the blowout saga of Spa, and now the post-Monza tyre pressure controversy, it might […]
30/09/2018 Ecclestone wants Pirelli to stay in F1 Sep.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says he wants Pirelli to remain the official tyre supplier in F1. It is believed Hankook, a South Korean tyre manufacturer, has responded to the FIA's […]