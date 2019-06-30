Don’t ‘muck around’ with Silverstone – Ecclestone

11/07/2017 Liberty hits out at Silverstone ‘posturing’ Jul.11 (GMM) F1 owner Liberty Media has hit out at what it regards as "posturing" by British grand prix promoter the BRDC. It is believed the Silverstone-owning British Racing Drivers' […]
09/04/2019 Silverstone set for new F1 contract – sources Apr.9 (GMM) Reports that Silverstone is set to secure its place on the F1 calendar are gaining more steam. Last week, we reported that after race organisers terminated the contract for […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media. That deal was announced late […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media. That deal was announced late […]
16/10/2017 Liberty ‘don’t want me at races’ – Ecclestone Oct.16 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says Liberty Media is not making him welcome at grands prix. F1's long-time supremo has attended a handful of races this year, after being stepped down as […]
06/12/2018 Ecclestone doubts F1 will race in Miami, London Dec.6 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone doubts Liberty Media's ability to deliver a second US grand prix on the streets of Miami. Plans for the Miami race have fallen through for now, but F1 owner […]
19/04/2015 Baku good ‘replacement’ for Monza – Ecclestone Apr.19 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone on Sunday confirmed F1's newest host nation is Azerbaijan. It was already known that the sport's chief executive had inked a deal for a street race in […]
25/01/2017 British GP safe in Liberty era – Carey Jan.25 (GMM) The future of the British grand prix seemed more secure as new F1 chiefs swept into office this week. In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at […]
12/07/2017 Silverstone hits back at ‘posturing’ charge Jul.12 (GMM) British grand prix organisers have hit back at F1 owner Liberty Media, after being accused of "posturing". We reported earlier that, as the British Racing Drivers' Club […]