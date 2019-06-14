Kubica ‘patient’ amid F1 comeback crisis

Jun.14 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he is being “patient” amid his struggle for form on his return to F1.

Of the teammate pairings on the grid, no driver has struggled more than the Pole in comparison to the occupant of the other Williams car, George Russell.

Kubica suspects there is something fundamentally awry with his car.

“Often, the car was turning without me moving the steering wheel,” Polish media reports quote the 34-year-old as saying after the Canadian GP.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say. It was difficult to stay on track.”

Kubica, whose right arm is permanently injured, denied that his situation is even “dangerous”, explaining: “In the end you realise what the situation is and that you are not able to push.”

After Montreal, Kubica headed to his native Poland for an event with sponsor Orlen.

“In this situation, with all these problems, we forget about one positive,” he said. “That we have a Pole in Formula 1. That should be enough.

“Everyone would like to see me doing better, but unfortunately it is not like that. It is also not said that it will always be so. I have to be patient and do my own thing.”



