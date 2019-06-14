Kubica ‘patient’ amid F1 comeback crisis

16/11/2018 Kubica has ‘made decision’ about 2019 Nov.16 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks certain to secure the second race seat at Williams for 2019. At an event in northern Poland, the British team's reserve driver declared: "I have made my […]
30/01/2019 Kubica hopes to stay in F1 beyond 2019 Robert Kubica says his big goal for 2019 is to pave the way to a longer second career in formula one. The Pole sat out eight full seasons following his horrific rallying crash of 2011, […]
05/07/2018 Kubica to know 2019 race chances within months Jul.5 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will know in the next few months if his chances of returning to the grid in 2019 are realistic. The Pole is currently the reserve driver at Williams, […]
13/05/2019 Russell shines in Kubica’s Williams chassis May 13 (GMM) George Russell has some very bad news for his Williams teammate. Prior to Barcelona, following steady complaints by Robert Kubica about differing equipment, the struggling […]
31/05/2019 Kubica sponsor says too early to consider 2020 May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica's major sponsor is not yet willing to talk about 2020. There has been speculation that because the Pole is struggling alongside teammate George Russell this […]
11/05/2019 Latifi could replace Kubica at Williams – report May 11 (GMM) The first rumours that Robert Kubica could be ousted by Williams have emerged. The Pole has struggled alongside George Russell on his return to F1 after an eight year […]
10/11/2018 Kubica set to claim second Williams seat Nov.10 (GMM) Robert Kubica looks to have secured the second race seat at Williams for 2019. The Pole was also reportedly weighing up a long-term Ferrari test role, but a British […]
13/04/2019 Kubica ‘exchanged things’ with teammate Russell Apr.13 (GMM) Robert Kubica is happier at the wheel of his Williams this weekend in China. In Australia and Bahrain, the Pole - having returned to F1 after an eight year injury break - […]
30/11/2018 Polish minister defends Kubica sponsorship Nov.30 (GMM) Poland has defended the financial investment into Robert Kubica's return to formula one. Just days after signing Kubica for 2019, Williams also announced that Polish oil […]