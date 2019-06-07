Kubica plays down battle with Russell

26/02/2019 Russell defends Williams after test delay Feb.26 (GMM) George Russell has defended Williams after the struggling British team's high profile 2019 car delay. Already dead last in 2018, Williams missed the first two days of […]
25/02/2019 Russell says Kubica must ‘cooperate, not compete’ Feb.25 (GMM) George Russell says he and teammate Robert Kubica need to work together rather than fight in the wake of Williams' delayed start to winter testing. Problems with the design […]
15/03/2019 No pressure on dead-last Williams – Russell Mar.15 (GMM) George Russell has denied that Williams is under pressure this weekend in Melbourne. Once a multiple race and title-winning team, Oxfordshire based Williams has hit rock […]
27/05/2019 Kubica queried preferential treatment for Russell May 27 (GMM) Robert Kubica suggested in Monaco that he feels Williams teammate George Russell is getting preferential treatment. Amid much fanfare, the Pole returned to F1 from a long […]
30/10/2018 Russell ‘not worried’ about Williams form Oct.30 (GMM) George Russell says he is "not worried" he is joining the slowest F1 team on the grid. The Mercedes-backed, 20-year-old Briton looks set to be the Formula 2 champion this […]
25/03/2019 Kubica return ‘terrible’ for F1 – Villeneuve Mar.25 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Robert Kubica's return to F1 is "terrible" for the sport. After an eight-year absence to recover from and adjust to his permanent arm injuries […]
02/11/2018 De Vries plays down Williams ‘rumours’ Nov.2 (GMM) Nyck de Vries has played down reports he might complete Williams' 2019 driver lineup. The beleaguered British team is looking for a well-funded driver to be George Russell's […]
01/02/2019 De Vries next in line for F1 promotion Feb.1 (GMM) Nyck de Vries hopes he is the next Formula 2 driver who makes the big break into formula one. Last year, George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon finished first, […]
21/03/2019 Glock defends Kubica after poor F1 return Mar.21 (GMM) Timo Glock has defended Robert Kubica in the wake of the Pole's disappointing return to F1 in Melbourne. Kubica's comeback after an eight year layoff due to injury was a big […]