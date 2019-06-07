Mexico GP future news due ‘in a month’ – Perez

31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar. It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020. Liberty needs to […]
22/05/2019 Barcelona rates 2020 contract chances at ’90pc’ May 22 (GMM) Circuit de Catalunya boss Joan Fontsere rates the chances of a Spanish GP next year at "90 per cent". That is despite the fact that Zandvoort, having inked a deal for a 2020 […]
23/05/2019 Perez admits Mexico GP heading for axe May 23 (GMM) Sergio Perez has admitted that his home race in Mexico looks set to drop off the 2020 calendar. Not yet wanting to expand the schedule beyond 21 races, Liberty Media needs […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
11/03/2019 Silverstone future still in doubt – Brawn Mar.11 (GMM) Silverstone's F1 future remains in doubt. Rolling the dice on renegotiating their contract with a lower annual fee, organisers of the British grand prix have terminated the […]
12/12/2018 Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract Dec.12 (GMM) Organisers of the Spanish grand prix are still not sure they will reach a new agreement with Liberty Media. Vicenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya boss, told Spanish […]
21/02/2019 Perez hopes for Mexico GP rescue Feb.21 (GMM) Sergio Perez says he hopes Mexico can save its grand prix. Although the Mexico City race is highly popular, mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that governing funding will […]
05/06/2019 Two current races must go in 2020 – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Chase Carey says two current races will not appear on the 2020 calendar. The F1 CEO has confirmed deals with two new hosts: Vietnam and Zandvoort. But Carey says he does not […]
12/05/2019 2020 German GP fate ‘in the stars’ – Hockenheim May 12 (GMM) Just like Spain, Germany's place on the 2020 F1 calendar is also in doubt. With Vietnam and the Netherlands set to feature on next year's schedule, that looks to be at the […]