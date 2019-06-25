Latest Gasly axe reports ‘a false rumour’ – Marko

Jun.25 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has denied speculation Red Bull is preparing to oust struggling driver Pierre Gasly.

Frenchman Gasly, 23, was promoted to replace Daniel Ricciardo at the senior Red Bull team but has notably struggled alongside Max Verstappen.

Team boss Christian Horner even admitted to feeling personal “frustration” about Gasly’s lacklustre performance in France last weekend.

In that climate, it was notable that Marko – Red Bull’s driver chief – was spotted in conversation with Daniil Kvyat’s manager Nicolas Todt at Paul Ricard.

But Marko said reports Red Bull might swap Gasly for Kvyat are wide of the mark.

“No, that’s a false rumour,” he told Motorsport-Magazin.com.

“Last week it was Nico Hulkenberg who was the replacement, now it’s Kvyat.”

Marko played down his meeting with Kvyat’s manager Todt, insisting: “I talk to a lot of people. I also talked to his (Todt’s) father Jean.”

But when asked if Gasly should be worried, Marko answered: “He should be worried about his speed in France, but we plan to end the season with Gasly.”

Marko says Gasly’s car will alsop be “checked completely” before the Austrian GP to make sure the lack of pace was not due to a technical problem.

Gasly had said: “I’ve never felt the car like that. I have no answer as to why it was like that.”

Notwithstanding Marko’s comments, former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde thinks Gasly’s cockpit is in danger.

“They could try Alexander Albon, as he is doing well,” he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

“Whoever it is, they might be one or two tenths slower than Max, but five tenths is just too much.

“Gasly is a really good driver, but coming to a team like Red Bull with a teammate like Verstappen, you feel the pressure and it becomes very difficult.

“As the English say, he has cracked under the pressure. I give Gasly until the summer break, and if things don’t get better, Red Bull will look at what to do,” van der Garde added.

Related News

  • 05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
  • 23/05/2019 Gasly says Red Bull bosses still backing him May 23 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is still being supported by his Red Bull bosses. The Frenchman had a troubled transition from Toro Rosso to the senior Red Bull team this year after […]
  • 09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
  • 15/04/2019 No more race victory target in 2019 – Horner Apr.15 (GMM) After three races in 2019, Red Bull no longer has a target for the number of race wins. Prior to the season, buoyed by the promise of the new works Red Bull-Honda pairing, […]
  • 10/10/2016 Red Bull, Williams, propose Bahrain test compromise Oct.10 (GMM) Two F1 team bosses have made a proposal to end the dispute over the location of next year's crucial pre-season testing. Pirelli is keen to test its bigger and grippier 2017 […]
  • 12/06/2019 Honda to race second engine upgrade in France Jun.12 (GMM) Honda will take its second engine upgrade of the 2019 season to Paul Ricard next weekend. In April, just a few races into the long season, the Japanese manufacturer […]
  • 05/06/2019 Gasly ‘continuing to improve’ – Horner Jun.5 (GMM) Red Bull is continuing to support Pierre Gasly. After a tough start to life at Red Bull Racing for the Frenchman, Dr Helmut Marko this week rubbished speculation that Nico […]
  • 13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
  • 02/05/2018 Another crash will mean team orders – Marko May 2 (GMM) Red Bull may consider imposing team orders if Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen collide again. After Baku, bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko were furious, but […]
  • 15/11/2017 Ricciardo not sure Ferrari ‘dream’ F1 move Nov.15 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure Ferrari could be his next team in F1. With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2020, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko say […]