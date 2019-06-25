Latest Gasly axe reports ‘a false rumour’ – Marko

05/02/2019 Gasly ‘under scrutiny’ in 2019 – Marko Feb.5 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has Red Bull's full support, but he must perform if he wants to keep his race seat at the senior F1 team. That is the warning of Dr Helmut Marko, who runs Red […]
23/05/2019 Gasly says Red Bull bosses still backing him May 23 (GMM) Pierre Gasly says he is still being supported by his Red Bull bosses. The Frenchman had a troubled transition from Toro Rosso to the senior Red Bull team this year after […]
09/04/2019 Red Bull could axe Gasly in 2019 – Villeneuve Apr.9 (GMM) Pierre Gasly could lose his seat at Red Bull within the 2019 season. That is the warning of outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, following a difficult start to […]
15/04/2019 No more race victory target in 2019 – Horner Apr.15 (GMM) After three races in 2019, Red Bull no longer has a target for the number of race wins. Prior to the season, buoyed by the promise of the new works Red Bull-Honda pairing, […]
12/06/2019 Honda to race second engine upgrade in France Jun.12 (GMM) Honda will take its second engine upgrade of the 2019 season to Paul Ricard next weekend. In April, just a few races into the long season, the Japanese manufacturer […]
05/06/2019 Gasly ‘continuing to improve’ – Horner Jun.5 (GMM) Red Bull is continuing to support Pierre Gasly. After a tough start to life at Red Bull Racing for the Frenchman, Dr Helmut Marko this week rubbished speculation that Nico […]
13/05/2016 Ricciardo surprised by Kvyat decision May 13 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was taken by surprise when he saw on his mobile last week that Dr Helmut Marko was calling from Graz. When you see that, "You know that […]
02/05/2018 Another crash will mean team orders – Marko May 2 (GMM) Red Bull may consider imposing team orders if Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen collide again. After Baku, bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko were furious, but […]
15/11/2017 Ricciardo not sure Ferrari ‘dream’ F1 move Nov.15 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure Ferrari could be his next team in F1. With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2020, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko say […]