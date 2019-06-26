Sao Paulo not giving up on Brazil GP

09/05/2019 Rio set to replace Interlagos as Brazil GP host May 9 (GMM) Rio de Janeiro is on track to replace Interlagos as host of the 2020 Brazilian grand prix. We reported two weeks ago that F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches wrote to Brazilian […]
25/06/2019 F1 in Rio in 2021 ’99 per cent’ sure – president Jun.25 (GMM) F1's move from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janeiro has taken yet another step forward. On Monday, controversial Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro met with F1 CEO Chase Carey in […]
20/11/2017 Mayor says Sao Paulo not losing grand prix Nov.20 (GMM) Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria has dismissed as "speculation" reoprts Interlagos is set to lose the Brazilian grand prix. A cloud was already over the race's future even before […]
03/06/2019 Rio, Sao Paulo, fight for 2021 Brazil GP Jun.3 (GMM) Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are now locked in a struggle to be the future host of the Brazilian GP. Currently, the race is held at Interlagos, a neighbourhood of Sao Paulo. […]
11/05/2019 Sao Paulo not giving up on F1 May 11 (GMM) Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria says he is not giving up on the Brazilian grand prix. The country's president Jair Bolsonaro announced days ago that Rio de Janeiro will build […]
12/05/2019 Bratches admits Interlagos has 2020 contract May 12 (GMM) Sean Bratches has admitted that Interlagos will still be on the F1 calendar in 2020. Following announcements by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, F1 commercial boss […]
30/09/2016 Massa, Nasr worried over Brazil GP future Sep.30 (GMM) F1's two Brazilian drivers are worried amid speculation Interlagos could fall off the race calendar. Recently, Brazilian grand prix promoter Tamas Rohonyi criticised Felipe […]
21/05/2019 Tilke involved in Rio’s F1 project for 2021 May 21 (GMM) Hermann Tilke, the renowned F1 circuit architect, is in charge of the layout for the new project in Rio de Janeiro. Strongly backed by new Brazilian president Jair […]
26/04/2017 F1 could ‘lose’ Brazil GP – Ecclestone Apr.26 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says it is still possible F1 could be set to lose the popular and traditional Brazilian grand prix. Recently, the former F1 supremo revealed he had been […]
26/10/2017 Brazil GP near Sao Paulo safe until 2020 – mayor Oct.26 (GMM) Brazil's formula one race at Sao Paulo is not under threat. That is the claim of Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria, despite the fact Bernie Ecclestone left his post as F1 supremo […]