Sao Paulo not giving up on Brazil GP

Jun.26 (GMM) The governor of Sao Paulo is not giving up on the Brazilian grand prix.

Earlier this week, F1 CEO Chase Carey met with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who declared the chance of Rio de Janeiro hosting a grand prix in 2021 at “99 per cent”.

But Carey has now travelled to Sao Paulo, where authorities have a contract until 2020 to host the Brazilian grand prix at Interlagos.

Sao Paulo governor told Carey that he doubts whether the Rio neighbourhood of Deodoro can produce a Formula 1 circuit in time for a 2021 race.

“I would subtly recommend that you visit Deodoro and see for yourself whether there can be a circuit there within the timeframe,” governor Joao Doria, in the presence of Carey, is quoted by Globo.

Doria insisted that Formula 1 has not signed a contract with Rio.

“I’m sorry to frustrate Bolsonaro about it, but no decision is made,” he said.

“It is not a political, emotional or institutional decision. It’s a business decision,” he said. “And the business of Formula 1 is very powerful.”

Governor Doria denied that he is in any type of “political dispute” with Brazil’s president over Formula 1.

“It is simply my duty as governor to defend the state of Sao Paulo,” he said. “Formula 1 is one of the highest quality events in the media and it is my obligation to ensure it stays in Sao Paulo.”

For his part, Chase Carey also played down the notion of a dispute between Sao Paulo and Rio.

“We are talking with Rio and Sao Paulo to find the best solution for the continuation of the Brazilian grand prix,” he said.



