Vettel insider plays down F1 quit rumours

Jun.26 (GMM) A figure who is very close to Sebastian Vettel has played down reports the Ferrari driver is poised to quit Formula 1.

For years, Peter Burger has produced the four-time world champion’s famous helmet designs.

Vettel, 31, is not just struggling to beat Mercedes in 2019, he is also being challenged for status at Ferrari by teammate Charles Leclerc and openly unhappy about the direction of the sport.

Kolner Express newspaper asked Burger if Vettel’s sudden marriage to his partner Hanna is a sign that he is about to bow out of F1 and focus on his family.

“No, he and Hanna have lived together for a long time,” he said. “It was just now the right time for them.

“Besides, he still has a contract, which he definitely fulfils. Seb has always kept to contracts and is not one to give up.

“As he has said, he still has something to do at Ferrari,” Burger added.

Burger also played down the significance of Vettel’s recent complaints about F1, including his post-race ‘tantrum’ after the controversial Canadian GP.

Asked if he is worried about Vettel, Burger said: “No, because that’s how I know Seb.

“In the car he is exposed to enormous emotional tension. And if he is then treated unfairly, as in Montreal, then the valve opens and we see what we saw.

“If Seb were to say ‘I earn tens of millions so I don’t care’, that’s when you have to start worrying about him retiring,” Burger added.



