Three races face 2020 F1 calendar axe

12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped. In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future. Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
23/05/2019 Perez admits Mexico GP heading for axe May 23 (GMM) Sergio Perez has admitted that his home race in Mexico looks set to drop off the 2020 calendar. Not yet wanting to expand the schedule beyond 21 races, Liberty Media needs […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar. It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020. Liberty needs to […]
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
14/11/2018 F1 has ‘other options’ to British GP – Carey Nov.14 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted a cloud still hangs over the future of the British grand prix. Last year, Silverstone's owner, the British Racing Drivers' Club, exercised a break […]
08/06/2019 Wolff admits Hockenheim future ‘bleak’ Jun.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted both Hockenheim and Barcelona will "probably" be missing from the 2020 calendar. With Vietnam and Zandvoort set to host new races, Liberty Media says […]
10/05/2019 Ecclestone backs 21-race calendar for 2020 May 10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed the move to keep the F1 calendar at 21 races. With Vietnam and Zandvoort reportedly coming in, it was expected Liberty Media's push to expand […]
17/04/2019 Bratches admits China could get second F1 race Apr.17 (GMM) F1's owner Liberty Media has admitted it could add a second race in China to the calendar. In Shanghai last weekend for the third race of 2019, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff […]
21/04/2017 F1 looking for new German GP home – Carey Apr.21 (GMM) The German grand prix could move away from its traditional venues at Hockenheim and the Nurburgring in the future. That is the claim of new F1 supremo Chase Carey, who told […]