2019 tyres ‘impossible to understand’ – Magnussen

10/06/2019 Magnussen clarifies criticism of Haas team Jun.10 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has backtracked after comments made during the Canadian GP were interpreted as harsh criticism of his Haas team. On the radio, the Dane said he suffered the […]
29/04/2019 Haas ‘just not fast enough’ – Magnussen Apr.29 (GMM) Haas' early-season promise continued to fade in Baku. Despite targeting fourth in the constructors' championship this year with the initially fast 2019 car, the American […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
24/11/2017 Magnussen hopes 2018 tyres ‘less sensitive’ Nov.24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is looking forward to trying Pirelli's new F1 tyres next week. Although the long 2017 season ends after Sunday's race, the circus is staying behind […]
11/05/2019 Magnussen doubts Haas has solved tyre problem May 11 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen doubts Haas has solved its tyre problem. However, the American team looks highly competitive in Spain, but it is believed that is because the abrasive […]
13/05/2019 Haas pair ‘cleared the air’ after clash – Steiner May 13 (GMM) Gunther Steiner ensured Haas' two drivers "cleared the air" after a clash in the Spanish grand prix. While the American team managed to end its earlier struggle with the […]
23/06/2019 Grosjean laments lack of Magnussen upgrade Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has revealed he is not enjoying equal equipment with his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen. Neither of the pair are competitive at Paul Ricard, as they lament […]
25/06/2017 Pirelli could introduce even softer tyre for 2018 Jun.25 (GMM) Grumblings about Pirelli have returned to the F1 paddock. Not too long ago, the complaint about the official F1 supplier was that its tyres degraded too quickly. But now, […]
01/02/2019 Haas drivers must work on approach – Steiner Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season. That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team's […]
16/10/2015 Magnussen and McLaren to split – reports Oct.16 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is splitting with McLaren, two Danish publications report. The 23-year-old has been the Woking team's reserve driver in 2015, having lost his race seat after […]