Berger not sure Hamilton best ever driver

Jul.11 (GMM) Gerhard Berger is not so sure that Lewis Hamilton is the best F1 driver of all time.

This year, Lewis Hamilton looks certain to win a sixth drivers’ world championship. Only Michael Schumacher – with seven titles – was more successful.

“He is a great driver,” F1 legend Berger told Abendzeitung. “But the best of all time?

“Of course, statistically, he has the opportunity to overtake Michael Schumacher. He’s doing a great job. But this question all the time of who is the best ever? It’s so hard to compare.”

As Hamilton thrives, some are saying that quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel’s best days are now behind him.

“I still trust Sebastian a lot,” Berger insisted.

“He’s a clever guy, even if it’s a bit difficult for him at the moment. There have been a few mistakes, not only by him but also by his team. Then he also had bad luck.

“But one must not dismiss Sebastian. Not for nothing did he become world champion four times,” he added.

Berger, who now runs the German touring car series DTM, is also not surprised about Mercedes’ ongoing success, even following the death of Niki Lauda.

“Toto Wolff learned a lot from Niki, so it’s not surprising,” Berger said.

“The team is very well positioned. They make very few mistakes.”

Related News

  • 13/03/2019 Beating Michael’s records not easy for Hamilton – Ralf Mar.13 (GMM) It will not be easy for Lewis Hamilton to break Michael Schumacher's record tally of seven world championships. That is the view of Michael's brother Ralf, who also raced in […]
  • 28/09/2015 Arrivabene defends ‘Vettel better than Schu’ comment Sep.28 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene was on the defensive after suggesting Sebastian Vettel is "better" than the Ferrari legend and F1 great Michael Schumacher. In an Italian newspaper […]
  • 30/10/2018 ‘Exceptional’ Hamilton deserves title – Leinders Oct.30 (GMM) "Exceptional" driver Lewis Hamilton fully deserves the 2018 title. That is the view of former F1 test driver turned pundit Bas Leinders, after Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel […]
  • 15/01/2018 No place at Ferrari for Lauda – Marchionne Jan.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says there is no place at the Italian team for former Ferrari champion Niki Lauda. Lauda achieved great success for Maranello as a driver and later worked […]
  • 29/08/2018 Mick Schumacher showing father’s genes – Berger Aug.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has the ability to tread in his father's footprints all the way to formula one. That is the view of F1 legend and now DTM boss Gerhard Berger, who says the […]
  • 24/01/2019 Verstappen ‘in the fight’ in 2019 – Hamilton Jan.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks Max Verstappen could be "in the fight" to win the 2019 world championship. Verstappen's 2018 teammate Daniel Ricciardo has fled to the works Renault […]
  • 25/04/2019 Hamilton fighting ‘both’ Vettel and Leclerc Apr.25 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is fighting both Ferrari drivers for the 2019 title. After China, a controversy ignited in Italy because meteoric Ferrari newcomer Leclerc was ordered […]
  • 10/03/2017 Hamilton faster than Bottas – Lauda Mar.10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is currently faster than his new teammate Valtteri Bottas. That is the view of Mercedes' team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda. Finn Bottas was signed by […]
  • 03/11/2017 Vettel to skip 2018 Race of Champions Nov.3 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has counted himself out of next year's running of the well-known Race of Champions event. Fans of the fun annual event were surprised recently when it was […]
  • 03/11/2017 Vettel to skip 2018 Race of Champions Nov.3 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has counted himself out of next year's running of the well-known Race of Champions event. Fans of the fun annual event were surprised recently when it was […]