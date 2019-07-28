Binotto’s Vettel comments ‘brutal’ – Rosberg

Jul.28 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has described Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto’s latest comments about Sebastian Vettel as “brutal”.

Earlier at Hockenheim, Binotto was asked about Vettel’s career slump at Ferrari.

“How can we help him?” the Italian told RTL. “By being open and honest with him.

“By making it clear — we expect more from him. By telling him he was not as good as he could be.

“At the moment I would even say that Vettel is maybe overdriving the car, because he wants to compensate for the lack of performance,” Binotto added.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, expressed surprise at Binotto’s comments.

“I see the situation simply,” he said. “The handling of the Ferrari, particularly with the rear of the car, suits Leclerc better than Vettel.

“Ferrari is currently unable to give him a car in which he feels comfortable,” the former Mercedes driver said.

“The six drivers in the top three teams are all under extreme pressure. I know because I’ve been in the same situation.

“But I have to wonder a little bit about Ferrari and how frankly they express themselves. Even Mattia Binotto is criticising Vettel’s driving style in public and saying he overdrives the car.

“That’s pretty brutal,” Rosberg added.

Related News

  • 13/03/2019 Vettel ‘lacked support’ in 2018 – Rosberg Mar.13 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel now has the support he needs to win the title for Ferrari. That is the belief of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion. Another former F1 driver, Ralf […]
  • 14/07/2017 Rosberg rules out Ferrari comeback Jul.14 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has ruled out returning to F1 next year with Ferrari. With the Maranello team openly considering replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2018, reigning world champion […]
  • 11/11/2017 Rosberg doubts Vettel can win 2018 title Nov.11 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari are ready to topple Mercedes in F1. The two top teams battled for the title this year, but ultimately Lewis Hamilton […]
  • 06/12/2016 Ferrari not involved with Rosberg story – Arrivabene Dec.6 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has counted Ferrari out of Mercedes' last minute scramble to replace the newly-retired world champion Nico Rosberg. Sebastian Vettel was touted as a […]
  • 05/12/2016 Ferrari could lose drivers after 2017 – Marchionne Dec.5 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has admitted Ferrari is at risk of losing its champion drivers after 2017. However, the great marque's president played down rumours that Sebastian Vettel […]
  • 01/04/2019 ‘Same Vettel as last year’ – Rosberg Apr.1 (GMM) Huge pressure is back on the shoulders of Sebastian Vettel. Ferrari granted the German full number 1 status for 2019, but it was new teammate Charles Leclerc setting the pace […]
  • 01/03/2019 Leclerc says his number 2 status ‘logical’ Mar.1 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says it is "logical" that he starts his career at Ferrari with number 2 status to Sebastian Vettel. Since the highly rated youngster was signed by Ferrari, […]
  • 08/12/2017 Vettel says Formula E ‘not the future’ Dec.8 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel says he has no interest in Formula E. The all-electric series has been increasing in popularity, and now has many car manufacturers, top sponsors and ex-F1 […]
  • 22/08/2015 Drivers push Pirelli for answers after Rosberg scare Aug.22 (GMM) Drivers are pushing Pirelli for an explanation to the tyre failure that pitched Nico Rosberg out of control at more than 300kph on Friday. The Mercedes driver admitted it […]
  • 26/11/2018 Rosberg backs Vettel to be 2019 title charger Nov.26 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has another chance to win the world championship for Ferrari in 2019. That is the view of Nico Roberg, even though Vettel made high profile mistakes this […]