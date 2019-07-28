Hockenheim could be stand-by race for 2020

31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track.
Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
12/11/2018 Miami GP plans still not dead – Carey Nov.12 (GMM) Chase Carey insists that plans for a grand prix in Miami have not been scrapped.
In late September, the Miami city commission voted to indefinitely defer the […]
22/06/2019 Hockenheim still ‘fighting’ for German GP Jun.22 (GMM) Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix.
It is believed Hockenheim and Barcelona are the existing circuits most likely to be axed in order to make […]
01/09/2018 Mercedes helps save German GP Sep.1 (GMM) Germany's grand prix has been saved by Mercedes.
In the Monza paddock, a preliminary 21 race calendar for 2019 emerged featuring a race at Hockenheim.
It is believed […]
05/06/2018 F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future.
Liberty Media's Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 […]
26/04/2018 F1 eyes new races in Vietnam, China – Bratches Apr.26 (GMM) Vietnam is still on track to join the F1 calendar in the future.
That is the claim of Sean Bratches, F1 owner Liberty Media's commercial boss.
"This is a street race where […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar.
It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020.
Liberty needs to […]
10/05/2019 Ecclestone backs 21-race calendar for 2020 May 10 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has backed the move to keep the F1 calendar at 21 races.
With Vietnam and Zandvoort reportedly coming in, it was expected Liberty Media's push to expand […]
08/06/2019 Wolff admits Hockenheim future ‘bleak’ Jun.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted both Hockenheim and Barcelona will "probably" be missing from the 2020 calendar.
With Vietnam and Zandvoort set to host new races, Liberty Media says […]
12/09/2018 Todt happy if calendar swells to 23 races Sep.12 (GMM) Jean Todt says he has no problem if the F1 calendar swells to include some more races.
Already, the 21-race calendar for this year and next is controversial, with many […]